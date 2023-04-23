I will show why I’m a main event fighter in Cage Wars, states Rhys McKee

Next Saturday night Ballymena’s Rhys McKee will journey south for his second consecutive Cage Warriors main event in what may be the most pivotal fight in an already decorated MMA career.

As the promotion’s current welterweight champion McKee will step into the cage at Dublin’s 3Arena against interim champ ‘Judo’ Jimmy Wallhead with the unified 170lbs title on the line.

Sunday Life Sport caught up with the genial 27 year-old for his thoughts on facing Wallhead in such a high-profile bout.

“Jimmy Wallhead is a tough opponent, he has been around the block,” he said.

“He is someone who I respect a lot. I have a lot of respect for everything he has accomplished and for him as an opponent. I also believe that it is going to be the biggest test of my career and it’s a test that I need, to prove that I am at the level that I say I am, so I am relishing the challenge.”

With a pro record dating back to 2005, 39-year-old Wallhead has a wealth of experience in the cage and McKee does not underestimate him.

“I see him as very dangerous at this stage in his career. Yes, he is due to retire next but he has nothing to lose here. This is his last hurrah. He wants to finish his career on a high and make no mistake about it nobody signs a contract to fight if they don’t believe that they are going to win so he’s coming here to win.”

‘Skeletor’ however remains confident of overcoming the Englishman in all facets of the fight.

“I believe that I have the skills to overcome him wherever the fight goes.

“When it comes to an MMA fight I believe that I will just be too much for him in all areas. I see this fight going my way in whatever area that it ends up in.”

Having been involved in a fight of the year contender against Justin Burlinson at Belfast’s SSE Arena back in June of last year, the UFC veteran is excited at the prospect of headlining a card once again next weekend.

“It’s great to be main event. Dublin is a second home from Belfast… it’s another big one. A stage that I feel that I am worthy of and I will show that. After this it’ll be back to the UFC, 100 per cent.”