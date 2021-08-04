‘I won’t be changing now’: Self-confessed messer Darren Murray ready to get serious on the pitch with H&W Welders

A new stadium, a sound relationship with manager Gary Smyth and a desire to score goals again were enough to persuade Darren Murray to sign for Harland & Wolff Welders.

Murray was born to hit the net. He did so for numerous Premiership clubs including Portadown, Cliftonville, Warrenpoint Town, Crusaders and Glentoran. A serious operator on the pitch, he’s always been a joker off it and he’ll be the first to admit at times he hasn’t always made the right decisions in his football career.

It’s amazing to think that with all the teams he has played for and controversies that have followed, he is still only 29. Murray has much more to give and is determined to shoot the Welders towards promotion contention in the new Championship season, which begins this weekend.

With his instinct for goals and top-flight ability, the Belfast man, who dotes on three-year-old son Carter and baby daughter Scarlett, could turn out to be one of the signings of the summer even if he has hardly played in the last 18 months due to Covid restrictions.

Murray told Sunday Life Sport: “I didn’t kick a ball for near enough a year and a half. I was up at Crewe and Ballymacash Rangers and a few clubs gave me a ring about playing for them. When Gary (Smyth) called, we had a chat and with the new stadium at the Welders and having a good relationship with Gary, I thought I’d go for it.

“Smicker was at Glentoran when I was there and we got on well. He had trust in me then and I had trust in him and us getting on stemmed from that.

“Now I want to get fit, score as many goals as possible and help the Welders. It’s a good club with good people on the Board and there is a great bunch of lads and we will try and push to be in contention.

“With the new stadium on the way, there is a real buzz around the place and I’m pleased to be part of it.”

Murray’s first appearance in a Welders shirt came in a friendly against Albert Foundry last month. Post-match, it sparked a fun moment between him and his partner Caoimhe.

“I played 45 minutes against Foundry and my feet were on fire because I hadn’t played for so long,” he said.

“When I played in that game, I got the buzz for football back. I was thinking I had missed that feeling of playing and even having the aches and pains after a match.

“That night me and Caoimhe had a bottle of beer and I said, ‘God, I missed that’ and she turned around and said, ‘The beer or the football?’ and we had a laugh about it.”

Some say there are no characters in modern day football. Murray is certainly one.

“I guess you either love me or hate me. Maybe it’s because I’m looked at as a messer.

“When I play football, I want to do my best for the team but I do like to mess about with the boys as well and carry out jokes on them.

“I won’t be changing now. I’m near 30 so it’s too late to change,” he said with a smile.