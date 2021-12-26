I won’t lose any sleep ahead of Big Two festive showdown, insists Glentoran boss Mick McDermott

Mick McDermott’s side approach the Big Two battle on the back of eight consecutive Premiership victories

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott insists he’ll not lose one wink of sleep ahead of tomorrow’s Big Two derby showdown with Linfield at Windsor Park.

For the first time since 2008, both clubs approach the festive confrontation sitting shoulder to shoulder at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Both go into the game, which is set to pull in 10,000 fans, in the best possible shape. The Glens stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games following their midweek win over Coleraine, while the Blues are unbeaten in the League at home this season — so something has to give.

McDermott, however, insists nerves will not be an issue for him personally because he has faith in the players that will take to the lush surface at the international venue.

“I’ll not lose one wink of sleep ahead of the game against Linfield, that’s for sure,” he says.

“I’ll be relaxed as can be. I’ll show up, put the players on the pitch and let them enjoy the occasion.

“We are on a good run of form. We have a tough programme — six games in a row against the top six teams — but we are only looking at Linfield, nothing else.

“There is still a lot more to come from us, we have much more in the tank.

“For the first time in years, Belfast’s biggest clubs are sitting at the top of the League, so I’m certainly not worried about the game — it will look after itself.

“Sometimes it’s the Warrenpoints, Carricks and Dungannons I worry about. Those are the games we are supposed to win. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always work like that.

“We know what’s required at Windsor Park. The players have Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off, but they will be in training on Boxing Day.

“There is no rest for these players. With the game moved to Monday, at least they could enjoy Christmas with the families without listening to me driving them mad.

“They earned the right to have a good Christmas, as did all the players in the League considering what they have come through over the last two years.”

Having won at Coleraine for the first time since 2015 in midweek, courtesy of goals from the Donnelly brothers, Ruaidhri and Jay, McDermott insists it’s important to build on that result.

“We deserved three points,” he adds. “We got two goals, we could have had two more at least.

“Coleraine are a good team, they are well managed, well organised and they move the ball well, but it was our night and, if we keep playing like that, there will be more good nights.

“The Showgrounds is a difficult venue. The atmosphere was superb, it was a great advertisement for the Irish League.

“We defended well and we were resolute. It’s always good to keep a clean sheet. I thought we managed the game well.

“I always say if we don’t concede we will probably win the game because of the boys we have at the top end of the pitch, so the win was a credit to the players.

“It sets us up nicely for the big game against Linfield. I don’t really look at how many wins we have achieved or how many games we are undefeated.

“Yes, it creates a good atmosphere around the team, but a good run doesn’t guarantee you a result. The only thing that gets you a result is effort, commitment and desire.

“And with the quality we have, if we show up with that, we have a good chance of winning.”

With the ‘house full’ sign up at both ends of the ground, McDermott reckons the Glentoran fans can play a massive part tomorrow.

“Once again, our supporters were fantastic at Coleraine,” he adds.

“When we go to away venues, the fans seem to be better — they are louder and they give us great backing.

“I don’t know if it’s because they are more compact, crammed into some of the smaller venues, but the singing and the atmosphere they create certainly overshadows the atmosphere we get at our home matches.

“Maybe it’s because The Oval is so spread out and they are scattered all over the ground. If our fans can bring that atmosphere to The Oval, it would certainly give the team a lift. I encourage them to come out again because it does help the team.”