I would relish the thought of playing Toulouse in European knockouts, insists Ulster head coach Dan McFarland

James Hume of Ulster and Etienne Falgoux of Clermont battle it out at the Kingspan

Quite a game really with the primary objective at least achieved in that Ulster secured their second place in the pool and the important seeding that comes with it.

But really it was nervy enough in the end with one of those finishes which nearly turned the result on its head as Clermont found a way to claw their way back from being 34-17 behind — Ulster having scored five tries — to just trailing their hosts by three.

The nature of the turnaround certainly didn’t please Dan McFarland, though he could only really praise his squad for having managed four wins from four in the pool stages as they now head to the home-and-away round of 16.

And there they might yet face reigning champions Toulouse — the final shakedown will be sorted out today — which has no fear for McFarland should that come to pass with the away fixture first before whoever Ulster’s opponents actually turn out to be then come to Kingspan Stadium.

“If it is Toulouse, so be it,” said McFarland. “I relish the thought of playing Toulouse. That’s another chance to test ourselves against them.

“But it could be Wasps, it could be Bordeaux,” he added of the yet to be finally determined Pool B table (Ulster, second in Pool A, will play the side who finish seventh in B).

In terms of what McFarland already does know is that this, at least until the last 15 minutes, was a mostly pleasing Ulster performance with more attacking, heads-up rugby on show allowing James Hume and Michael Lowry to shine again with ball in hand.

“We came into this game really wanting to put a spotlight on what we’ve been talking about over the last few months of being brave in the aspect of being able to move the ball and be confident,” said the Ulster head coach.

“And the whole idea of being brave was really important when they were down to 14 men.

“The fact that we did that was very pleasing,” he added of the two converted tries and penalty that were scored in that 10-minute period at the end of the first half and beginning of the second.

“We felt that if we took Clermont through phases our superior fitness would break them down in the end and it did.”

Duane Vermuelen’s 50th-minute score from a sweeping attacking move was, according to McFarland, the most pleasing try Ulster have scored all season never mind the best of the five they got last night.

“It was a top-class try,” McFarland said.

“We played some fantastic rugby to get to 30 points to not very many and against Clermont that was a testament to the way that we played.”

As usual, a good start was required and Ulster got one with a try after just short of eight minutes.

It was close-range stuff with a penalty cornered and Rob Herring throwing and collecting from Kieran Treadwell. Herring did well to get over the line, though Nathan Doak missed the conversion.

A pattern then began to emerge with Clermont winning a penalty and Morgan Parra slotting the shot.

He then did it again on 18 minutes after Clermont won a scrum penalty to nudge them in front.

Ulster then put another penalty to the corner. This time Herring came close but with the referee’s hand out in Ulster’s favour, Lowry burned Parra on the outside to score.

Doak was again wide and, sure enough, Parra kicked a third penalty shortly afterwards and then managed a fourth.

Ulster needed a big finish to the half and got it.

Another penalty resulted in Alivereti Raka going to the bin. Ulster went to the corner and the Herring-Treadwell combination came to the fore again with the former muscling over and Doak, this time, converting.

Securing this 17-12 half-time lead proved to be pivotal.

Vermuelen popped up to claim his first try for his adopted province. Doak converted and then it was the same five minutes after the hour had been passed after Billy Burns’ skip pass picked out Robert Baloucoune.

Burns — Doak was now off — landed the two extra points and at 34-12 it was done and dusted.

Or it should have been. Ulster probably were guilty of switching off just a bit while their opponents decided now was the time to unleash their rather qualit-looking bench, including Damian Penaud.

Whatever the actual reason, Clermont suddenly came to life in the closing 10 minutes and scored three dazzling tries.

It wasn’t enough though and Ulster dug deep to hold fast.