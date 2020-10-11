Ian Baraclough and his Northern Ireland squad have answered all the nagging questions after chastening Norway defeat

The new manager can now come out from under the shadow of former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill after the fantastic result against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo.

It may have taken a penalty shoot-out, but it was a massive performance from both Bara and the boys - another proud night for Our Wee Country.

I'm so pleased for Ian. He had a sobering defeat to Norway in the Nations League so early into his tenure. It couldn't have been easy for him.

But everyone knew that the Bosnia match was the one that counted - it was the big game for Ian. He had been preparing for that moment for many months.

Ian had done his homework and, the way Bosnia played, they at times fell into the way Northern Ireland wanted to set up.

Ian made big calls at the right times in terms of his substitutions, which were all positive.

Again, at the end, he made a huge call by introducing Conor Washington and Liam Boyce when it got to the stage that penalties would be the outcome.

It was unfortunate that Jordan Thompson and Jordan Jones had to be sacrificed, but the manager had in his head who the best penalty takers were - he needed them on.

As a manager, sometimes big calls go against you. But you make them for all the right reasons.

Washington and Boyce hit the fourth and fifth penalties respectively - and they didn't let the manager down.

Even though Thompson and Jones must have been disappointed, they still played their part. This was the one we needed to win.

I'm sure Ian was disappointed the way we started the game. There was a lot of negativity that came off the back of our previous performance against Norway - a thumping 5-1 defeat.

There were a lot of question marks hanging over the manager and the players. What would their reaction be after a defeat like that?

Well, there is no doubt they had the right answer. I know it was the first of a triple-header but this was the big one, make no mistake about that.

I thought the second-half performance was terrific. We worked hard all over the pitch and created some good opportunities.

Maybe we rode our luck with a couple of decisions and a couple of chances Bosnia missed, but the players showed hunger and passion - everything that Northern Ireland is all about.

It may have been backs to the wall at times, but everything was there you wanted to see as a supporter - it was a performance of grit and determination.

There was a touch of luck about Bosnia's goal, but I really think it helped galvanise us as a team.

It was early into the game and I think we realised that we now had nothing to lose.

Our performance certainly improved and we came out for the second half a different team.

Niall McGinn did what he has done throughout his international career, which is an absolute credit to him.

He's another example of a former Irish League player making good on the big stage, even though he was a late starter. He has scored huge goals for his country - and Thursday night's strike was one of his biggest yet.

Ian can now afford to sit down and take a big, deep breath.

The pressure is off until the Final against Slovakia next month. He can now afford to freshen his squad again over these two Nations League games.

There is a lot of travelling involved with international football, a lot of time away from family and clubs. I would imagine he will experiment to a degree and perhaps give players who don't get so much game time and turn up on a regular basis a run out.

I'm sure Ian will have it all worked out. But I know the Slovakia match will already be at the front of his mind.