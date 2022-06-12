Ian Baraclough: I can take the flak from Northern Ireland fans, and we’ll all get through this as a group

It was a one word answer. Asked by Sunday Life Sport if he thought he was still the man to lead Northern Ireland to a major tournament, manager Ian Baraclough emphatically said: “Yes”.

He didn’t elaborate. After some of the questions I’ve thrown at him over the past 10 days, he probably felt he didn’t need to.

Baraclough’s target is to qualify for Euro 2024, though that seems a long way off right now.

With all the flak he has taken, this has been a painful international window for the Northern Ireland manager.

He jumped through it at the start full of positive intentions, aiming for 12 points out of 12 from the four Nations League matches.

So far for his squad, a mixture of youth and experience, there have been losses to Greece and Kosovo and a draw in Cyprus, who are at Windsor Park today, giving Baraclough’s team the chance to take the points tally to four.

On the eve of today’s clash, Baraclough admitted this has been the toughest spell of his international career, insisting even with a “full squad” the schedule would have been a challenge.

To his credit, he stated that he understood the frustrations of the supporters whose jeers and songs told him exactly what they felt after the 3-2 defeat in Kosovo.

He added that away from the criticism, he had messages “from family and friends and within Northern Ireland football, wishing us well, telling us to stay strong and to believe and what we’re doing is right”.

To keep them coming, the 51-year-old could do with a victory today.

“I know for lots of people they will feel it’s a must-win game but for us it is about getting the processes right,” said Baraclough.

“We have to make sure we do the right things in each third to give us a platform to go on and expose the opposition and create chances and score goals.

“If we get those things right, we give ourselves the chance to win games of football and hopefully the result takes care of itself.”

On the flak that has been flying and questions over his future, Baraclough said: “The crowd have every right to say what they said, they turn up, pay their money and support the team.

“It’s disappointing for me to hear that because clearly we are in a rebuilding phase and clearly we have players out of the squad who would make us stronger.

“There are criticisms in all walks of life but we are in a privileged yet exposed position, where it’s done through the media, on the terraces or on the street, that’s the nature of the business.

“If you don’t like it, you shouldn’t be here. That’s been my mantra from the start. I’ve broad enough shoulders to take it and we’ll come through it as a group. We want to be strong going into the Euro qualifiers, there is a bigger picture.”

Before today’s match, there will be a minute’s applause to honour the great Billy Bingham, who passed away on Thursday.

Baraclough has an appreciation of all that Bingham achieved, taking the country on a wonderful journey, qualifying for the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, winning the Home Championships twice and delivering countless memories.

For how testing it has been recently, there is a genuine desire in the Leicester native to create some of his own.

“I don’t take this position lightly. It comes with an immense amount of responsibility,” he said, stating that Bingham had to do his own rebuilding job after a number of big hitters retired following the 1986 World Cup.

“I’m very, very proud to be manager of Northern Ireland and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Michael O’Neill and Billy Bingham.

“I look into the history of places where I’m working whether it is clubs or international and the legacy of Billy Bingham is enormous. To be in the same shoes as him and the same position, picking a team and putting them out and getting them ready and developing for the future is something I take with great pride.

“I’m sure the crowd are going to turn up on Sunday expecting us to get them off their seats and come away with a result in a tribute to Billy. We’ll be ready.”