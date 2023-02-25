I’d a good feeling Cliftonville would beat Glentoran: Paddy McLaughlin

Paddy McLaughlin says he always had faith that Cliftonville would produce a performance worthy of the occasion after two Sean Moore goals lit up a blockbuster showdown with Glentoran.

Though Terry Devlin pulled one back for the away side early in the second half, the Reds stood strong to pick up an important three points following recent defeats to title rivals Linfield and Larne.

“The challenge we set to the players was that top sides bounce back straight away — they don’t dwell on things, they just get back to work,” said McLaughlin.

“The boys trained well this week and I had a good feeling going into the game, especially at home.

“Our performances and energy levels at Solitude have been superb and you can see the response from the crowd. We were sold out again today and those fans aren’t coming here to watch a bad side — they’re coming to watch a top side working their socks off and taking so much pride in the jersey.

“Fair play to our supporters, they were brilliant today again. Fair play to Glentoran too, bringing their own full house at their end as well.

“You’d two sides going at it and I thought our boys were superb from minute one to 90. Usually, there’s a five or 10-minute spell where you dip your form or let things go a wee bit, but I thought we were excellent for 90 minutes.”

On goal hero Moore, McLaughlin added: “They were two great finishes. Even outside of scoring the goals, his movement was great too. His decision making in key areas and tight spaces is at a different level.”

The deadlock was broken on 11 minutes when, having appeared to deal with a quick free-kick routine, the Glentoran defence failed to close Moore down during an exchange of passes with Rory Hale and the 17-year-old was only too pleased to take up the invite to lash home from 20 yards.

After Nathan Gartside had denied Niall McGinn, Shay McCartan went close to equalising only to miss the target with a lively shot on the turn — and that would prove crucial because, two minutes later, the Glens were two down.

This time Moore saw an attempted pass to Ronan Hale cut out, but he kept his foot in to prevent Luke McCullough from clearing before steering a low drive into the bottom corner.

The visitors almost hit back through substitute Junior, whose effort from a narrow angle came back off the post, but Rodney McAree’s men were back in the contest five minutes into the second period when Junior took control of a McGinn delivery before getting away a shot that, though charged down by Ronan Doherty, resulted in the ball falling favourably for Devlin, who dug out a fine finish to plant the ball into the top corner.

Aidan Wilson had Glentoran’s best chance to level when he powered a 63rd-minute header wide, while Moore was denied his hat-trick when Marcus Kane got his timing spot on to get a nick on the ball just as the teen star got his shot away, allowing Aaron McCarey to make a more comfortable save than he might perhaps have been expecting.

Glens boss McAree attributed the first defeat of his tenure to a lack of intensity in key moments.

“I think we gave ourselves too much to do,” he said.

“I think for a team coming off the run of results that we’ve had, I don’t think we’ve shown enough belief in ourselves in the first half and we were a little bit stand-offish. I think the two occasions where we were stand-offish, the ball ended up in the back of our net.

“In the first half, I wasn’t happy with how we played, but we weren’t far away. We hit the post, Niall McGinn has a one-on-one with Gartside, he has a header at the far post and Shay McCartan has a chance on the edge of the six-yard box where he’s turned on it and sliced his shot wide.

“We weren’t too far away but two lapses in concentration in terms of getting close to an attacking player and stopping the shot has cost us massively.

“You can’t give yourself a mountain to climb and ,ultimately, that’s what we did.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 7, Addis 8, Gallagher 8, Rory Hale 8 (C Curran, 79 mins, 6), Lowe 7, Traynor 7, R Doherty 7, Gormley 7 (Parkhouse, 79 mins, 6), Ronan Hale 7, Coates 9, Moore 9 (R Curran, 79 mins, 6). Unused subs: G Doherty, Robinson, Rocks, Casey.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Kane 6, McCullough 6, Wilson 6, Burns 6 (Wightman, 67 mins, 6), McCartan 6 (Singleton, 67 mins, 6), Marshall 7, R Donnelly 5 (Junior, 36 mins, 7), Devlin 7 (Plum, 84 mins, 6), McMenamin 7, McGinn 7 (Purkis, 84 mins, 5). Unused subs: Webber, Crowe.

REFEREE: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 7