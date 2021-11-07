I’d bring in Ulster’s Iain Henderson for Ireland’s clash with All Blacks

Ireland against the All Blacks could be one cracking game on Saturday.

I would actually have great confidence in Ireland going into the All Blacks game simply through what we saw against Japan in terms of their shape, structure, intent and ability.

And, yes, Japan were poor and we know that to play New Zealand you’re going to have to seriously ramp things up to match them.

But I’d be confident that Saturday could be a rip-roaring clash. Ireland may still lose to New Zealand but it could be extremely entertaining and encouraging for the future if they put in a big performance.

But look, Ireland also know they can beat them and there are still some survivors from when they have done so twice in recent years, so why not do it again?

In terms of changes to Andy Farrell’s team, as I’m an Ulsterman I would certainly start Iain Henderson and I thought he showed that extra maturity and class when he came off the bench against Japan.

But you have to admit that Henderson and James Ryan are a world-class second-row pairing and you’d have to put them together to match Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

I wouldn’t change much else. I would keep Ronan Kelleher, though that’s a big call, and I think Rob Herring might well end up on the bench.

If New Zealand are put under enough pressure they can be vulnerable.

If Ireland can get into those vulnerabilities early then they can unsettle the All Blacks like they did in Chicago and when they beat them at the Aviva Stadium in 2018.

And yes, it’s probably fair to say that Johnny Sexton will be hugely important towards emulating those two recent victories.

I agree with Ronan O’Gara, if he’s the best player at 10 in Ireland at 36 or whatever age you keep playing him.

Another factor that will help Ireland is the atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium.

It will play its part and yesterday we had around 38,000 back in and I’ve never heard roars like it for Sexton when he scored the try and then when he was coming off when being replaced.

That’s going to be seriously bigger for the sell-out on Saturday and the lift that will give every Irish player will be huge.

And, yes, watching yesterday’s game, so many Ireland players were clearly on the same page and with so many from Leinster it really was like watching the Blues at their best playing Japan as opposed to Ireland in purple playing the Brave Blossoms.

I was staggered by how poor Japan were, but I thought Ireland took advantage of that and I loved the way they played with such expansive intent.

They had 14 off-loads in the first half. I don’t think there were 14 off-loads in Joe Schmidt’s entire tenure!

I loved the way Ireland were smashing through contact and staying strong on their feet and off-loading and bringing guys onto the ball at phenomenal pace.

In fairness, the match against Japan was like a training game at times and especially in the first half before the rain came on and the replacements started to come on for both sides.

What got me the most is that, now that Farrell has been there a bit, you can see that he is definitely making the switch to their game plan and I thought I saw glimpses of how Mike Catt (attack coach) is trying to get the side to play.

I just like the way Farrell is looking forward to Saturday and further on towards the World Cup in 2023.

Let’s see what happens.

