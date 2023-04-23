I’d never rule out making the switch to full-time football, admits Glenavon ace Matthew Fitzpatrick

Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 3

Matthew Fitzpatrick has been linked with a move to Linfield

Glenavon are looking in good shape as they warm up for the European play-offs.

Seventh place in the Premiership was already secured but a 3-1 win at Carrick Rangers keeps them motoring on with plenty of confidence and momentum.

A significant wobble earlier this year is now a fading memory. It’s nine games unbeaten for the Lurgan Blues, who have won seven of their last eight.

Carrick threatened a fightback when they made it 2-1 and felt they should have been awarded a penalty kick but it was the mid-Ulster men who maintained their fine form.

Goals from Andrew Doyle, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Cohen Henderson secured the win with Nedas Maciulaitis on target for the home side.

Striker Fitzpatrick, who has made the Unisport Premiership Team of the Year, has banged in 21 goals in all competitions, including 19 in the League, with yesterday’s strike representing his seventh in seven games.

After Sunday Life reported last week that Linfield were lining up a bold move for the prolific frontman in an effort to wrestle the League title back next season, the schoolteacher admitted he would not rule out a move to full-time football.

“I had played gaelic for most of my life so it was never a dream to be a full time athlete,” said the 28-year-old.

“I don’t know whether it can be workable. I would never say no to full-time football but the opportunity has never presented itself. I’m happy at Glenavon but I would never say no.

“I’m not aware of interest from other clubs and I’m under contract for three years so it will go through Glenavon. Gary (Hamilton) hasn’t let me know, I’m none the wiser.”

Both managers shuffled their packs ahead of the contest at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Carrick boss Stuart King drafted in Mark Surgenor, Ronan Kalla, Stewart Nixon, Jamal Dupree and Lloyd Anderson, while Conor Kerr, Andrew Doyle, Conor McCloskey, Daniel Wallace and Jamie Doran started for the visitors, who also brought on 14-year-old Chris Atherton in the second-half.

Doyle’s firm header rattled the Carrick crossbar but the former Gers defender did find the target on 32 minutes, rifling home from 20 yards after Robert Garrett passed infield and invited him to finish.

The visitors were looking in the groove and Fitzpatrick’s half-volley was deflected wide.

King made a triple change at the break with James McLaughlin, Kurtis Forsyth and Andy Mitchell coming on for David Cushley, Jamal Dupree and Stewart Nixon but Glenavon doubled their advantage on 49 minutes.

Fitzpatrickwas alert and decisive after keeper Ross Glendinning could only parry Conor McCloskey’s dipping strike from outside the area.

Carrick were given hope on 62 minutes when Maciulaitis crossed from the right wing and the ball sailed over stopper Rory Brown.

Glendinning denied young substitute Henderson while the home side claimed a penalty when Garrett challenged substitute Alex Gawne.

Glenavon wrapped up the victory deep into added time when Henderson scored his first League goal from 50 yards into an empty net as Carrick chased a late equaliser.

“I’m delighted,” continued striker Fitzpatrick.

“We are really pleased with how it’s going for the last two months.

“It’s nine games unbeaten now and we have played some massive teams. We need luck and momentum and we are happy with how it’s going. Hopefully, no matter who we play in the play-offs, we will be a match for them.”

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning 6, Stewart 6, Surgenor 6, Cushley 5 (McLaughlin, 46 mins, 6), Kalla 6, Nixon 6 (Mitchell, 46 mins, 6), Reece Glendinning 6, Dupree 5 (Forsythe, 46 mins, 6), Maciulaitis 7 (Gawne, 63 mins, 7), Tilney 6, Anderson 6.

Unused subs:Hogg, Ervin, Buchanan-Rolleston.

GLENAVON:Brown 6, Kerr 6, Doyle 8 (Rogers, 74 mins, 6), Fitzpatrick 7, Campbell 7, McCloskey 7 (Atherton, 74 mins, 6), Wallace 7, Doran 6 (Prendergast, 90 mins, 5), Garrett 7, Malone 7 (Henderson, 63 mins, 7), Ward 7.

Unused subs:Snoddy, Norton, Lynch.

Referee:Shane McGonigle 6