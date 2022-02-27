I’d say to Kell Brook, ‘What is the use of money if you can’t count it?’ It’s time both he and Amir Khan retired

Kell Brook put in a sensational performance in Manchester despite the gamesmanship right up to the opening bell, but I think now is the right time for both he and Amir Khan to call it a day.

Khan seems completely shot and it would ruin his legacy if he hangs on and loses to guys who aren’t very good, as it doesn’t take a great fighter to beat him these days.

He’s had an amazing career and that should be it. He was well paid for the Brook fight and it’s a shame he lost it because both of them will be remembered for this fight rather than the other great things they’ve done in their careers.

Khan’s career is better than a Kell Brook loss, but I think it would have happened at any stage of their careers because it just came down to size. Brook was always a big welterweight and Kahn was a guy coming up from lightweight.

They always say a good big one beats a good little one and that would have been the case in this fight.

It was interesting to hear Brook claim that Amir Khan’s team had been up to a few tricks before they fought in Manchester.

Brook claimed there had been knocks on his hotel door in the middle of the night to try and disrupt his sleep and get in his head. That immediately brought me back to my fight with Jamel Herring in Dubai when the same thing happened to me on two nights leading up to the fight — the door getting hammered at three or four o’clock in the morning.

Last Saturday, Brook was also forced to change his gloves in the ring before the fight and it’s something I don’t recall happening before in a huge fight.

It’s not the only example of gamesmanship I’ve encountered as a few times before my early fights, the phone in the hotel room would ring throughout the night, but I got wise to it and would just unplug the phone from the wall.

As for Brook, he got the big win over Khan he always craved and I hope he packs it in. There is talk of a fight against Connor Benn or Chris Eubank Jnr, but I think both of them beat him at this stage of his career.

Brook has done much more than both of them and in his prime was a better fighter than both of those guys are at the moment.

I’m sure there is a big attraction of having a couple more big pay days against Benn or Eubank but there comes a time when your health is more important than money.

Brook has had some issues with his eyes in the past and even though he got the win, he probably knows deep down that he’s not the same fighter who once held the world welterweight title.

I have mentioned before that I’m reading Tris Dixon’s book ‘Damage’, about brain injuries in boxing, and he speaks about how Joe Bugner once said when offered a fight by Mickey Duff, ‘What use is the money if you can’t count it?’. That’s similar to what I’d like to say to Kell Brook.

Natasha Jonas deserved world title

It was great to see Natasha Jonas finally get her hands on a world title last Saturday night when she claimed the WBO light-middleweight title against Chris Namus.

Natasha lost in her first two attempts to claim a title and did very well against a bigger girl last week when she had jumped up in weight.

Women’s boxing is certainly on the rise thanks to women like Natasha, Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron, but there is still that gulf in class.

Natasha had lost world title fights at lightweight and super-feather, but jumped up to light-middleweight to win a world title.

That shows that while the world of female boxing has improved massively, there is still a way to go, although I don’t think we’ll be saying that in 10 years’ time.

Dillian Whyte signing late for Tyson Fury fight messed up my week!

I was very happy to see that Dillian Whyte finally put pen to paper and signed the contract to face Tyson Fury at Wembley in April.

That should be a great fight with Whyte finally getting his world title shot after being made to wait for so long, but then maybe he got a bit of revenge by leaving everyone guessing until the last minute before actually signing the contract earlier this week.

I’m sure they aren’t too worried, but the delay ended up disrupting my week as I was due to go over to London to do the head-to-head and different stuff for BT Sport around the press conference. Because the big lads signed so late, all that is happening next week. They clearly weren’t thinking of me having to rearrange getting my car serviced!

Roman Gonzalez should walk away from ring

The big super-flyweight fight in San Diego next weekend between Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez should be a cracker.

I really love Martinez and a lot of people don’t know the story that before his fight against Charlie Edwards, he was locked up for knocking a guy out on the street, but ended up being released because it turned out the guy he had filled in was trying to rob someone.

After that he ended up fighting Edwards and beating him, although the fight was later ruled a no contest.

I really love watching him fight and love watching Chocolatito, but again, like Kell Brook, what is the point in having the money if you can’t count it?

Chocolatito is getting on a bit and has been in some tough fights. Although he is still a very good fighter, you don’t want the game to take its toll on you.

Tris Dixon told me a great line and something that doesn’t happen too often, but the goal is to take more out of boxing than it takes out of you. Most of the time, boxing wins.