IFA and NIFL to discuss takeover checks as Gerard Lawlor reveals fears a club could go bust

Larne won the Gibson Cup for the first time in 2022/23 under the ownership of Kenny Bruce

Gerard Lawlor said investment could be a good thing, but protections needed to be in place

NIFL and the IFA are to meet to discuss fit and proper club ownership regulations as Gerard Lawlor admitted he feared one of his clubs could go bust.

The Northern Ireland Football League Chief Executive was prompted to reveal his concerns following recent buyout deals at Coleraine and Carrick Rangers, whose majority shareholder is now Michael Smith.

The takeovers of Larne and Glentoran by Kenny Bruce and Ali Pour respectively have changed the landscape of Irish League football and more clubs are looking at outside investment in order to keep pace with the millionaire owners.

Crusaders accepted a buyout offer from Irama, headed by Ian Rush, but the deal collapsed due to fears about tax liabilities.

In the League of Ireland, Dundalk endured a torrid time after a disastrous takeover by American investors Peak 6 in 2018.

NIFL and the Irish FA were due to meet to discuss implementing regulations around ownership to protect clubs, but the meeting was postponed.

Lawlor insists investment, if done correctly and regulated properly, can be beneficial but did not hesitate when asked directly if he feared an Irish League club could go bust in the future.

“Yes,” said the NIFL CEO. “Look, people say to me about investors, they’ve got to be welcomed.

“I look at Larne and I see what they have done on the field, off the field and I think Larne are almost pulling away in some cases off the field, so investment can be very positive.

“They can also be a concern when we maybe look down south, where clubs have gone belly up over investments.

“So yes, both the Irish FA and ourselves now realise, right, this is something that’s on the increase, we need to start looking at some rules and regulations, proper fit-for-purpose tests, as they have in the Premier League, the EFL and in Scotland, so that is on our agenda.

“We are embracing it and realising this is good for the game, but it has to be regulated and we fully acknowledge that.”

Speaking on the Football Express show on NVTV, Lawlor also reiterated his concerns about the safety of referees following a crackdown on dissent and verbal abuse in the game.

“We’re an Irish League family, we will fall out at different times and have disagreements like any other family, but we are very close to a line being crossed with our referees,” he said.

“I’m worried that in some of the larger games, the dugout behaviour, in some cases throughout the whole of Northern Ireland, not just the Premiership, there are threats to referees.”

“We don’t want people being threatened doing a job they love.”