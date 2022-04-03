I’ll always be a Northern Ireland fan, but friendlies do little to get the heart racing

I will always follow and support Northern Ireland but I must admit that I was never one for so-called friendlies, not even at training.

Football is a combative sport, though admittedly nowhere near as physical as it once was, but the actual art of playing the game has to go hand-in-hand with a built-in desire to win.

A competitive edge together with a winning mentality must be part of the DNA in every footballer but once the word ‘friendly’ creeps into the psyche, a lot of these ingredients become somewhat diluted. As a result, the game itself often becomes nothing short of boring, with too many players simply going through the motions.

I’m well aware that these games serve to provide the management with a freebie with regard to trying new players, systems and formations — experimentation with basically nothing at stake but pride.

For many ordinary fans, there is no disguising the fact that these occasions are nothing other than practice matches being played on the international stage but, to their credit, they still turn out in their thousands regardless.

I was at Windsor Park on Tuesday night for the clash with Hungary and, as a Northern Ireland fan, I always love to see our team play live but, despite trying hard, I still cannot get my head around this ‘friendly’ tag and I quickly get frustrated when I detect the definition of the word emanating from a game. It always leaves me with an empty feeling when we lose, especially when I know if we played as we can do then that loss could quite easily have been a win.

Against Hungary, I thought some of our players looked leggy and, given the timing of the fixture, I can fully understand why.

I suppose in many ways we are spoilt because we are so used to our team giving sweat, blood, and tears for the cause in every game. Any time we lower that standard, we can be found wanting and that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday night.

Although we missed a couple of good chances, overall I thought we were second best and outplayed for most of it. Much as it pains me to say it, I thought the better team won.

Mind you, I thought the Hungarians were decent, particularly in midfield where Andras Schafer and Callum Styles ruled the roost and dictated the tempo in practically everything that was good about the visitors. Almost everything constructive revolved around this midfield pair.

As for Northern Ireland, although we didn’t play with our normal zest or gusto, I still felt there were some good performances, particularly from the younger, newish lads who got a run out although I thought one of our better players — Paddy McNair — was completely wasted in his right wing-back role.

Then, as is commonplace in friendlies, a raft of second-half substitutions completely deflated me and, as ever, got me looking for my car keys before the final whistle.

Yes, I am a fan, but I simply cannot warm to friendlies one bit.

Stars came out for our NHS heroes

AFTER almost two years in the planning and two Covid-enforced postponements, we finally got to stage our mega Night of the Stars NHS fundraiser at Tullyglass House Hotel Ballymena on Thursday — and what a brilliant night it proved to be.

Many of the big-name stars from TV, radio, media, music, entertainment and sport were all there to say a big public thank you to all of our heroes in the National Health service.

Health minister Robin Swann was the special guest and the standing ovation he got from the audience proved beyond any doubt whatsoever just how well those present — who were from a wide cross section of our community — really admire the manner in which he has dealt with an almost impossible situation and one which was changing almost on a daily basis.

All it took was one phone call to all of these stars and they immediately made it clear it would be their pleasure to appear on the night, such is their admiration for the wonderful care our NHS provide for us all — and don’t forget, it’s FREE.

It is impossible to name all of those individuals who appeared, helped and supported this event but, from the world of sport, I will be eternally grateful to my fellow Sunday Life colleague and former World boxing champion Carl Frampton during the promo; Northern Ireland football legend Gerry Armstrong; UTV presenter Ruth Gorman and, for me, the world’s top pure motorcycle road racer Michael Dunlop, who all gave of their time towards the cause.

We may not always agree on several things and we may have different ideas on how things are done but when we set those political hats to one side in times of need, you just don’t get more decent or obliging people than those from Northern Ireland — they genuinely are different class, and I mean that.

I am delighted to report that a quick tally at the end of the night indicated a magnificent sum of £18,000 (and counting) had been raised and for that my organising team colleagues of Adrian Logan and David Lewers will be forever grateful.

When our final sum has been arrived at, the money will be divided equally between our five local Health Trusts and used for whatever each Trust deems necessary.

Clear your diary for legends

HERE’S a date for the diary of all football fans — and especially Glentoran ones.

A big night of craic and banter is planned for The Oval’s Premier Lounge on Tuesday evening when Gerry Armstrong, Billy Hamilton and Jim Cleary will all be on stage for a Question & Answer session as part of a Legends Night at the east Belfast venue.

I’m very much depending on Jim (right) to keep some semblance of order because when Armstrong and Hamilton get started, believe me, those old football stories will flow.

I have no doubt that 1982 goal in Spain will get a mention and I’m sure they’ll have dribbled round every Spanish player and it will have been scored from the halfway line by the time they’re finished!

Those in attendance are sure to hear some of the other stories that are only kept for special occasionsand sore sides are practically guaranteed.

For further details, visit www.clevelandarms.com.