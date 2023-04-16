I’ll do a John Terry and lift title in full kit, says banned Larne star Tomas Cosgrove

Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove has no issues in following John Terry’s lead from the 2012 Champions League Final — © Pacemaker/Alan Weir

Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove has joked he will do “a John Terry” when he collects the Gibson Cup in full kit at Inver Park on Friday night, despite being suspended for the Danske Bank Premiership clash with Linfield.

Cosgrove was in joyous mood after Larne made history at Seaview by winning the club’s first Premiership title courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Crusaders.

The Belfast man took some stick in 2018 when he left Cliftonville to join Larne, who were then in the Championship, but, five years on, winning the League proved he was justified in making what was a massive decision.

Rampaging full-back Cosgrove has had wonderful ability throughout his career but at Larne he has also become a leader, inspiring those around him with his words and deeds.

The 30-year-old knows when to have fun too and the craic was flying following victory over the Crues in which he picked up a booking, meaning he is banned for the top-two showdown versus the Blues prior to the presentation of the Irish League trophy.

In a nod to Chelsea legend Terry, who collected the European Cup in full kit after being suspended for the 2012 Champions League Final against Bayern Munich, Cosgrove said: “I’m going to do a John Terry moment. I’m suspended for Friday’s match but I’ll sit in the stands in a full kit.

“I don’t care because as soon as I get my hands on the trophy, there will be a massive party at Inver Park.”

In a more serious tone, skipper Cosgrove insisted that the title triumph was a moment for the town of Larne to relish as well as the football club.

“To be honest, before signing for Larne I was never in it only to get the boat out but from being there and my partner being there, you see what the place is all about. It’s a beautiful place. It gets a bad reputation but the people are great there and they are really proud of the town,” stated Cosgrove.

“This title success is for the club, the town and the fans. They are proud of the team and from being here at the start of my time at Larne to see what the club has become is unbelievable.

“It is down to the sacrifices people have made and the hard work people have put in.

“You don’t really see how a football club is run as a player until you are captain so I see what people do and what has to happen to be successful and that makes me more proud to be captain of this club.

“This is a club that gets more professional every year and it is fantastic to be part of it.”

Not only is this a first League title for Larne but it is the first time a side outside Belfast has won it since Portadown in 2002.

On that, Cosgrove added: “I’m from Belfast but to see a trophy leaving Belfast and come to Larne is great. I think it is better for the League and shows how competitive it is. Secretly, I think a lot of people were cheering us on.”