I’ll see what I can do at Croft despite lining up in fifth, says Colin Turkington

Colin Turkington failed to better the pace of the three NAPA Racing UK Fords during qualifying at Croft yesterday and will start today’s opening British Touring Car race (12.10pm) from fifth place.

The BMW UK driver topped the time sheets in the early stages of a session that was held in warm and bright conditions – but as the clock ticked down, he had to settle for the third row of the grid despite having the added benefit of seven seconds of hybrid power per lap of the track to call upon.

Turkington was handed a reprieve with a handful of seconds left on the clock as EXCELR8 Motortsport’s Tom Ingram had his faster time disallowed for a track limit infringement and was pushed back to sixth – a poor return for the reigning champion who later revealed he was slowed throughout by grip problems with his Hyundai i30 Fastback N.

Croft is also a layout that has traditionally favoured rear-wheel-drive cars like his 330e M Sport saloon, as he demonstrated last year by completing the same exercise as the pole man, but he conceded he had nothing more to give.

“That’s as much as we had today and fifth isn’t too bad either,” reflected 41-year-old Turkington. “Normally at Croft we expect a bit more than that but it’s probably a reflection of the season so far – that’s about where we slot in.

“Tomorrow is a long day, though, and it’s when it really counts, so we will try to chip away. We have to run all three tyre compounds tomorrow and I have a pretty good idea about what I want do to with the tyre strategy – but if it rains then that all changes.

“We will just aim to keep scoring well and see what we can do,” he added.

Dan Cammish led home a one-two-three for NAPA Racing UK as their Focus ST-run cars tore around the 2.13-mile north Yorkshire circuit to extend the team’s run of consecutive pole positions to six.

His benchmark effort – one minute 22.126 seconds – came prior to Team HARD’s new recruit Daryl DeLeon crashing his Leon Cupra with less than five minutes of the session remaining. It was only 0.166 seconds quicker than Daniel Rowbottom and 0.193 seconds up on British Touring Car Championship points leader, Ash Sutton.

Like Turkington, all three briefly occupied the top of the leaderboard only for Cammish to find an extra gear in his front-wheel-drive hatchback to secure a second front row start of the campaign.

He did have a nervous wait for the result to be confirmed, however, as he elected to sit in his car in the pitlane for the closing stages, ready to rejoin the action in the event that his time was bettered.

“I knew I didn’t have anything to improve with and there wasn’t going to be a better lap in the car, so you just got to sit there and hope that you have shot your shot at the right moment,” said Cammish.

“This means the world to me – I wanted to come back after the summer break period and come out swinging. A one-two-three is an amazing feat for NAPA Racing UK and such a testament to all these guys celebrating in the background. It feels absolutely incredible to be honest,” he added.

British Touring Car Championship – Qualifying, Croft: 1. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK 1:22.126s; 2. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +0.166s; 3. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +0.193s; 4. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +0.212s; 5. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +0.280s; 6. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +0.321s; 7. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.335s; 8. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.713s; 9. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +0.713s; 10. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +0.721s.