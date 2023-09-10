I’m determined to make sure I’m not part of Michael O’Neill’s NI clear-out, states Conor Washington

Conor Washington has revealed that he has no plans to retire from international football at the end of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, insisting he has set his sights on reaching 50 caps and enjoying more magical memories with Northern Ireland.

Ahead of the Euro 2024 double-header against Slovenia and Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill admitted he would have a big decision to make when this campaign finished in regards to the players he selects moving forward, pointing out that qualifying for the 2026 World Cup does not begin until March 2025.

With Northern Ireland’s hopes of making it to next year’s Euro Finals in Germany all but over after Thursday’s disappointing 4-2 defeat in Slovenia, what happens in the future has come into sharper focus.

Younger players are chomping at the bit to become established senior stars, and O’Neill appreciates he has a call to make on Euro 2016 heroes such as Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Josh Magennis and Washington, who are in his squad at present, and others who are 30-plus.

Washington (31) is determined to be part of O’Neill’s plans down the line.

“I’ve said to Michael I don’t see myself retiring from international football,” stated Washington ahead of tomorrow’s game in Kazakhstan.

“He can retire me if he likes, stop picking me sort of thing, but Northern Ireland has given me some great memories, probably the best of my football career, and I think it would be remiss of me to call quits on that.

“I have 38 caps now, so 50 is the goal and as many as possible after that.”

Washington moved to League One Derby in the summer from Rotherham. Quizzed on if he had any concerns about the financial issues at the club in the recent past that included them going into and out of administration, he said: “None. As far as I’m aware, the financials were great.

“I didn’t really want to go digging into profits and losses or anything like that. I just had to take people’s word for it, and yeah, it all seems good, and the aim is to get back in the Championship.

“Derby is a great club. I’m delighted to have signed there. It is a club that matches my own ambitions in terms of where it wants to get back to, the facilities are fantastic, I know the manager (Paul Warne) very well and the fanbase is top-quality.

“We have to reward our fans with results and get ourselves up the table. We want to be in the mix for automatic promotion come the end of the season.

“We get 30,000 fans in League One so it is very much a sleeping giant. It was always a tough place to go as an away player, and when you see some of the people from the past on billboards around the stadium, it makes you realise what a historic club it is.

“Derby were regularly in the Premier League, and that’s obviously where the club wants to get back to, but we have to make that first step first which is back into the Championship.”