I’m disappointed by Ulster's latest error-strewn defeat but we can take some pride, insists boss Dan McFarland

After this 31-29 loss to Benetton, there can be no doubt that Ulster are in deep, deep trouble.

As such, is it now a crisis? Five losses in six games answers that one. This side now seem to be approaching meltdown and the pressure on Dan McFarland will not be lifting any time soon.

As if things weren’t bad enough, what will hurt Ulster even more deeply is that, as with Munster on New Year’s Day, they actually did have the winning of this match and after coming back from trailing 28-15 somehow were leading with just five minutes to go.

But, yet again, they couldn’t manage the game out even against Benetton’s 14 men and just to rub considerable salt into their smarting wounds, Rhyno Smith’s winning penalty nudged its way in off the upright.

When things are going against you, they tend to kick you where it hurts and as Ulster attempt to regroup — two bonus points will do nothing to lift morale — they will touch down in La Rochelle next weekend where the European champions will doubtless be scenting quite a lot of blood in the water.

McFarland lamented Ulster’s error count, especially in the opening half, and their inability to prevent the Italians from visiting the scoreboard in both halves, the home team leading 17-7 after 35 minutes and 28-15 with less than 20 to go.

It meant Ulster were playing catch-up and, right now, they don’t seem to possess the confidence to do that but, then again, holding onto a lead seems beyond them too.

As seems the pattern, players only produced short bursts of substantial play meaning that it was individuals who occasionally stood out as opposed to anything collective, though special mention must be made of Stuart McCloskey who once more found a way to become some sort of focal point in terms of accuracy and commitment.

“I’m absolutely gutted at losing the contest right at the end,” said McFarland, whose team had taken an early lead through an Eric O’Sullivan try and John Cooney conversion with the next time they were ahead those closing minutes.

“We gave them too much of a lead and that’s the bottom line.

“In that first half we made too many errors when we had the ball in play and that’s been very unlike us until the last two games and in both the last two games, we’ve turned the ball over at various stages when we’ve been on the attack and that’s given the opportunity for the opposition to go down the other end.

“I’m very disappointed, but proud of the way we came back and got two points from it.”

It started reasonably well as strong runs came from McCloskey and Nick Timoney, Cooney’s pass finding O’Sullivan who barrelled through.

Cooney converted but Ulster were under the pump straight from the restart and after several penalties Michele Lamaro was just short of making the line. However, after going to the corner Tomas Albornoz rounded Billy Burns and James Hume to dot down near the posts.

The out-half converted his own score and just four minutes later, Benetton countered a Hume kick which led to missed tackles and Ignacio Brex putting in a chip out left which found Onisi Ratave all on his own and that was try No.2 as the winger cut the angle for the conversion.

Albornoz bisected the posts and Ulster trailed 14-7 before the 20-minute mark. They needed the next score but Benetton mauled from a lineout and won a penalty advantage which Albornoz converted on 36 minutes to put them 10 points in front.

Now Ulster just had to respond and with a minute to go, a run from McCloskey which led to Kieran Treadwell making ground led to a penalty which Cooney slotted to cut the lead to 17-10.

The new half started badly for Ulster as Albornoz casually slotted a drop goal two minutes in and the visitors’ cause was further damaged with Jacob Stockdale missing Mike Lowry’s grubber. Another scoring chance had gone.

But Ulster did find a way back into the red zone, Rob Herring going over from a maul, though Cooney’s conversion rebounded off the upright. It looked like that might prove costly.

Smith then nailed a long-range penalty and Brex benefited from turnover ball to score down the left wing, though Smith missed the conversion.

Seven minutes after the hour, Ulsters’ revival finally began and following some phase play, Lowry danced through and Cooney converted, though the sight of Sean Reffell leaving the field injured wasn’t a good look.

They came again, though, and were awarded a penalty try with Giovanni Pettinelli being shown yellow with five to go.

It actually put Ulster in front but they couldn’t see it out and Smith stepped up and secured four points, the visitors’ late, late surge down the right only leading to Stewart Moore losing the ball at the line.

Benetton: R Smith, E Padovani, I Brex, T Menoncello, O Ratave; T Albornoz, A Garbisi; F Zani, G Nicotera, S Ferrari; N Cannone, F Ruzza; S Negri, M Lamaro (capt), L Cannone

Replacements: S Maile for Nicotera 60mins, C Traore for Zani 65mins, T Pasquali for Ferrari 67mins, Ri Favretto for mins, G Pettinelli for Negri 52mins, S Hidalgo-Clyne for Garbisi 60mins, M Zanon for Menoncello 52mins. J Umaga unused.

Ulster: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, J Toomaga-Allen, K Treadwell, I Henderson (Capt), G Jones, S Reffell, N Timoney

Replacements: T Stewart for Herring 56mins, R Sutherland for O’Sullivan 56mins, A Warwick for Reffell 67mins, A O’Connor for Henderson 49mins, D Vermeulen for Jones 49mins, N Doak for Burns 77mins, S Moore for Hume 49mins, E McIlroy for Stockdale 75mins.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales)