I’m disappointed I’ve had to resign from Irish FA Board, admits NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor

Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor has expressed his disappointment at having to resign from the Irish FA Board.

Sunday Life Sport can reveal that after four and a half years of being on the IFA Board, Lawlor, who is one of the most high-profile and respected figures in Northern Ireland football, has stepped away.

While former Cliftonville Chairman Lawlor didn’t wish to outline the reasons for his departure, he did say: “I can confirm that I have left the Irish FA Board. I am disappointed at having to leave the Board but I wish the IFA all the best for the future.”

Lawlor’s exit will come as a surprise — and be the subject of some dismay — to Irish League football fans who appreciated him having a voice in the IFA and being able to stand up for the domestic game.

Given that Lawlor says he was ‘disappointed’ to leave the Board suggests he would have been content to remain. That begs the question why did IFA President Conrad Kirkwood, Chief Executive Patrick Nelson and Chairman Stephen Martin, the three most influential people on the Board, not do more to keep someone who is viewed as an able operator?

Inside the Association it has been mooted that some at the IFA felt with Lawlor being Chief Executive of NIFL there was a conflict of interest with his place on the IFA Board, but that wouldn’t wash as Deputy President Neil Jardine is the Chairman of the Fermanagh and Western League and he is still in situ.

There is an IFA Council meeting in the middle of this month when no doubt Lawlor leaving the Board will be discussed, as will who his replacement will be. They now have two vacancies to fill on Northern Ireland football’s top table of power.

Last month, the Board, which consists of Kirkwood, Nelson, Stephen Martin, Jardine, Helen Kirkpatrick, Cheryl Lamont, Mervyn Martin, Simon McCoy, Colin McKendry, Norman McKeown and Michael Wilson, made the important decision to hand Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough a new two year contract to take in the next Euro qualifiers.

The IFA announced it was a unanimous decision.