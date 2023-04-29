I’m fast enough to clinch more North West 200 success, says Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop is tuning up for the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT this weekend as he clocks up the miles on his new Hawk Racing Honda in the British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park.

The Ballymoney man, who is also riding his Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class at the Cheshire circuit, is targeting a return to the top step in the blue riband races.

He is riding a Honda Superbike on the roads for the first time since 2013, when he famously clinched his maiden success in the class at the Isle of Man TT on the Honda Legends machine, beating Aussie Cameron Donald and John McGuinness.

Dunlop last tasted the victory champagne in a Superbike race at the TT when he claimed an emotional triumph in 2018, coming after his Tyco BMW team-mate Dan Kneen lost his life following a crash during practice.

However, he has still been chalking up the wins around the Mountain Course, including a double in 2022 in the Supersport races to move onto 21 victories — only three behind McGuinness and five behind his uncle Joey, who remains the most successful TT rider ever with 26.

Dunlop has enjoyed plenty of success with Steve and Stuart Hicken’s Hawk Racing outfit over the years, winning five Superbike races at the TT on BMW and Suzuki machinery, and now he is bidding for more silverware on the Honda Fireblade Superbike.

He will also ride a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class and a Honda Superstock machine, plus a Paton in the Supertwin category.

“I’m back with Steve. I was with him last year, and they’ve moved to Honda,” Dunlop said. “Last year, the 600 was really good and we broke the lap record — I think it was the only lap record that was broken that week.

“We’re fast enough and if we can get the big bike dialled in, there’s no reason why we can’t ride it hard too. Steve and Stuart have taken another gamble on me and all I can do is give 100%, and if that’s good enough on the day, it’s good enough.

“It’s been more stress on Steve because they have completely changed from one manufacturer to a new manufacturer, to try and build a completely new Superbike over the winter,” he added. “It’s a lot of work and we just need some miles on the bike.

“The weather hasn’t been kind to us this year at the BSB tests so we lost a bit of testing there, so it’s the same for everybody and we’ll just have to rock up and see what happens.”

Dunlop was 24th fastest on Saturday on the combined free practice times in the BSB class.

BeerMonster Ducati’s Glenn Irwin was eighth quickest, ending the day half a second down on Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW), with Danny Kent second on the Lovell Kent Honda and Leon Haslam third (ROKiT BMW).

Andrew Irwin was 13th on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade, while road racing specialist Dean Harrison impressed on the DAO Racing Kawasaki in seventh.

The Bradford man is another of the favourites for the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, where he will also ride a Yamaha Supersport machine for Northern Ireland team BPE Russell Racing.

Sunday’s BSB Sprint race is scheduled for 4.50pm with Monday’s races at 1.15pm and 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s MotoGP Sprint race at Jerez in Spain was won by South African Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) by four tenths of a second from reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati).

Binder’s team-mate, Australian Jack Miller, finished third after a mistake on the brakes on the final lap allowed Bagnaia to pounce for the runner-up spot.

Aleix Espargaro, who claimed pole for Aprilia Racing, crashed out.

The main race at the fourth round is due at 2pm BST on Sunday.