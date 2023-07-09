I’m feeling positive for second half of British title bid, says Colin Turkington

Colin Turkington is excited about the rest of the season

Colin Turkington says that the British Touring Car Championship’s summer tyre test at Donington Park has left him feeling “positive” for the second half of the season, which resumes at the end of July.

Turkington was in the ballpark across the two sessions, which took drivers back onto the circuit’s longer Grand Prix layout for the first time since 2002.

His combined effort was 0.204 seconds down on that recorded by the EXCELR8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 Fastback N of reigning champion Tom Ingram.

However, he insisted the time spent at the wheel of his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport was more important than how the numbers stacked up after completing almost 80 laps.

He used the morning session to assess the suitability of test items for his German saloon before exploring some areas the team normally would not during a race weekend over the afternoon.

Turkington remains very much in the hunt for a first drivers’ title since 2019 and a record-breaking fifth crown as the Portadown man lies fourth in the standings on 184 points with the next three triple-headers — Croft, Knockhill and Donington — all tending to favour rear-wheel-drive machines.

“There are some fundamental changes to the car but, as always, there wasn’t enough time in the day to fully assess the big changes and to be fully confident in them,” Turkington told Sunday Life.

“We left Donington Park with a good direction and I know how I want to start the second half of the season set-up wise, so yeah, it was good to get back in the car, learn a few things and obviously while it’s difficult to read too much into times, we were at the sharp end of the grid which is good.”

When the fight for points and prizes resumes at Croft Circuit on the weekend of July 29-30, the 41-year-old is keen to hit the ground running.

“Hopefully we can kick on at the next three circuits as they could potentially suit our car more than the ones in the first half the season,” he explained.

“So yeah, I will return positive and confident that we can get some more wins and more podiums.”

Fellow Ulsterman Andrew Watson also participated in the Goodyear tyre test at Donington Park earlier this week and set the 10th fastest combined time in his CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra. He also he found the exercise fruitful.

“It was a really good, productive day from my side of the garage,” said the series newcomer from Donaghmore.

“It was a great opportunity to get some extra laps in, and also to collect some data ahead of our return to the Donington Park Grand Prix circuit which is in late August.”