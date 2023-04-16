I’m fit and raring to go, insists Michael Dunlop ahead of Cookstown 100

Michael Dunlop is happy to be fully fit and with a set-up he knows well — © Dave Kneen/ManxPhotosOnline.com

The Irish road racing season gets under way next weekend with the CDE Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone, where Michael Dunlop spearheads the entry list.

Dunlop is set to ride the Hawk Racing Honda at the 2.1-mile Orritor course and remains the outright lap record holder from 2013.

His last appearance at the event was in 2018, when he won the opening Supersport race.

The Ballymoney man is also entered on his MD Racing Yamaha in the Supersport class and a McAdoo Kawasaki Supertwin.

Michael Sweeney, last year’s ‘Man of the Meeting’ after he claimed a hat-trick, returns on the MJR BMW and his 600 Yamaha, while fellow southern Irishman Mike Browne is another top contender on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW and Yamaha machines.

Dunlop, though, will go into the event as the favourite as he gears up for the North West 200 next month and Isle of Man TT, where he increased his tally of victories to 21 last June following a brilliant double in the Supersport races.

The 34-year-old is riding a Honda Superbike for the first time since 2013, when he earned a sensational maiden victory in the Superbike TT, beating Aussie Cameron Donald and his own Honda Legends team-mate John McGuinness.

“It was good to get my plans sorted in plenty of time this year,” said Dunlop, who was among the special guests at last night’s official TT launch on the Isle of Man.

“You only have to look at the other boys to see how important it is to be working with a team you’re familiar with and to be up to speed well before you even get to the TT.

“The pace is so high right now, you’ve got to be right at the top of your game from the get-go.”

Dunlop withdrew from his deal to race a Ducati Panigale for Paul Bird last year only a few weeks before the North West 200.

He managed to put together a last-minute package with Stuart and Steve Hicken’s Hawk Racing outfit to ride a Suzuki Superbike, earning a best result of third in the Superbike TT.

With a proper pre-season under his belt, he is aiming to return to winning ways in the blue riband class at the major road races.

“In truth, preparations for last year were not what they should have been,” Dunlop said. “Steve and the boys came in to dig me out of a hole at the last minute but we still managed a good result.

“Before then (in 2019) I was still struggling quite badly with (a wrist) injury, so this year will be the first time in a long while where I’m both fully fit and I’m on a bike I’m set with.

“I’m excited for it and I think we can put on a good show.”

Practice for the Cookstown 100 takes place on Friday followed by the first three races, with roads closed from 11.30am until 9.30pm.

On Saturday, roads will close at 9.30am sharp, reopening by 7.30pm for the main race bill.