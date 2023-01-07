I’m gutted for Ballinamallard, admits Glenavon assistant Paul McAreavey after Matthew Fitzpatrick’s last-gasp strike seals Irish Cup progress

Glenavon assistant manager Paul McAreavey admitted he was “gutted” for Ballinamallard United after the late smash-and-grab that saw the Lurgan Blues through to the sixth round of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup.

The Premiership side looked to be on their way out when the Ducks took an 80th-minute lead through Caolan McAleer but Peter Campbell levelled with a free-kick just as the game entered injury time — during which Matthew Fitzpatrick’s overhead kick led to wild celebrations for away fans.

“We went into the 90th minute 1-0 down but we still believed that we would get there and Peter scored a wonderful free-kick and, to be fair, the boys wanted to kick on and we got the winner,” reflected McAreavey.

“It was great scenes and hopefully we can kick on from here.

“It was brilliant for us, but I’m absolutely gutted for Ballinamallard, it’s a great club and a great set-up down here.”

For Ballinamallard boss Harry McConkey, though, there was only disappointment not to have seen the game out.

“I’m gutted for the players because they deserved, for me, to have gone through to the next round of the Cup, but that’s football,” he said.

“You have to go right to the wire and it is cruel and horrible at times.”

Glenavon, with a strong breeze at their backs, started the brighter of the sides, although they never really troubled the Mallards goal.

As the half progressed, though, the hosts began to grow into the contest and they had a big chance to open the scoring just after the half-hour mark when a Ben McCann cross from the right fell to Darragh Byrne, but his effort was well saved by Rory Brown in the Glenavon goal as it remained goalless at the interval.

The lively McAleer was causing problems for the visitors and he cut in from the left at the start of the second half but saw his shot deflected out for a corner.

At the other end, United defender Peter Maguire did well to dispossess Eoin Bradley as he looked to capitalise on a slip by Mark Stafford, while Callum Birney had a couple of attempts from corners but failed to hit the target.

Substitute Aaron Prendergast then had a great opportunity to open the scoring for the Lurgan Blues but he headed over from a Sean Ward cross.

With 10 minutes to go, Ballinamallard looked as if they were on their way to causing an upset when captain Richard Clarke won possession in his own half and sent McAleer racing away on the left and he made no mistake with a clinical finish to the near post to make it 1-0.

But Glenavon threw everything at the Mallards in an effort to get back into the tie and they were rewarded with an equaliser in the 90th minute when Campbell clipped home a delightful free-kick.

And it was to get even better for Gary Hamilton’s charges deep in added time when, from a free-kick, the ball was knocked forward and Fitzpatrick hooked it over his head and into the back of the net to secure Glenavon’s progress and leave the home side heartbroken.

BALLINAMALLARD: Ray 7, McCann 6, Stafford 7, Clarke 6, Arkinson 7, McIlwaine 6 (Campbell, 76 mins, 6), McGinty 6 (Morris, 90 mins, 6), Byrne 6, Edgar 6 (Ferry, 72 mins, 6), McAleer 8, Maguire 7.

Glenavon: Brown 7, Birney 8, Snoddy 6, O’Connor 6 (Kerr, 83 mins, 6), Fitzpatrick 8, Campbell 7, Baird 6, Wallace 6, Malone 6 (McCloskey, 60 mins, 6), Ward 7, Bradley 6 (Prendergast, 72 mins, 6).

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 7