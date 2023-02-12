I'm hungry for more Derry City success after Cup win, says Adam O’Reilly

Derry City’s Adam O’Reilly sampled his first taste of success on Friday night — and he’s hungry for more.

The talented midfielder, who produced a man of the match display in City’s 2-0 President’s Cup win over Shamrock Rovers, can’t wait to face his old club St Patrick’s Athletic in next week’s Premier Division opener.

O’Reilly, who joined the Brandywell men from Preston, was on loan at the Saints last year and is looking forward to the 2023 campaign getting under way.

“I’m excited to go back to Richmond again and I think it will be a great game,” he said. “I think it might be a sell-out, so the atmosphere is going to be excellent and we’re all looking forward to it.

“Our squad is starting to come together and there’s a lot of quality players in the squad and before I came to Derry, I knew there were some excellent players.

“At the minute, it’s very good with the way things are looking and I think you could see during the Rovers game that we’re getting better and better as the pre-season has gone on and we’re just looking forward to the St Pat’s game.”

The Cork native feels securing the President’s Cup was the perfect way to start the campaign and he wants that winning mentality to continue.

“I think a lot of people talk about momentum, so it’s about carrying the momentum from the President’s Cup game into the next one,” he added.

“The start of the season, you kind of show how much training and stuff you’ve been doing, so we’re all looking forward to the season starting now.”

While some people classed Friday’s encounter as a ‘glorified friendly’, O’Reilly disagreed but did concede getting some more pitch action was perfect for him.

“I don’t think it’s friendly because, at the end of the day, you’re playing for a Cup,” he stated.

“You’re still playing for something and I think no matter what game it is, all the lads going into it were treating it like any Cup game.

“It was a really enjoyable game to play in, especially for me to get more minutes into the legs and it was good to also get the win as well.

“Getting minutes into the legs and also gelling with the group is a big thing for me. Obviously I’m only new to the club, so it was good especially in a game like that where the intensity is a lot higher than what we’ve played so far during our pre-season, so to get involved in this type of game was great.

“I saw how the boys play in big games and how I can help them and how they can help me, so the match against Rovers was good and I’m delighted that we went on to win the game.”