I’m on mission to clinch World gold in style, says Down’s Daniel Wiffen

Northern Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen on his way to being the second fastest into the 1,500m Freestyle Final

Northern Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen has his sights set on clinching World Championship gold after reaching Sunday’s 1,500m Freestyle Final (12.15pm UK time) — and he’s determined to do it in style.

The County Down man, who earlier this week agonisingly missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the 800m Freestyle decider — setting a new European record in the process — qualified in second behind Olympic champion Bobby Finke in his heat on Saturday, finishing half a second away in 14:43.50.

And Wiffen, who also qualified for the Olympics, believes there is more to come from him in Japan.

“It was great, my strategy was to go in and break up the field and I did that quite well and then after about 500m sit back on a good pace that would get me through to the Final so I did that,” said the Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

“It was good, a good race as well there with the American Bobby Finke, but it was alright, it was fun.

“‘I think I’m still going with my aspirations of hitting that world record (14:31.01), but I need to get out now and get some recovery done. It hurt a little, but I’m holding back still, so I still have that bit left.”

Wiffen’s best time in the event is 14:34.91, which he recorded in Sweden earlier this year to become the fifth fastest man over the distance in the world. It is the fastest time of any of the competitors he will face in today’s Final.

There was disappointment, however, for Conor Ferguson and Mona McSharry, who failed to reach the Final of the 50m Backstroke and 50m Breaststroke respectively. Belfast man Ferguson reached his first ever Semi-Final on the world stage, but despite a solid display, was unable to go one step further and finished sixth in his heat in a time of 25.09, which was 13th overall.

He said: “It’s kind of a bitter-sweet feeling because I wasn’t faster than this morning, I was close to my personal best but, I’m just taking it all in, experiencing my first Semi-Final at a world level and at this stage, this year, coming up to the Olympic cycle, I can only take positives from it.”

McSharry touched in 30.54 for sixth in her heat and 11th overall.

The Sligo swimmer, who finished fifth in the 100m Breaststroke Final after achieving a Paris 2024 qualification in the heats, said: “I’m a little disappointed with that swim, but I do have to go back and look at the whole meet. This is really something I’ve never done before, I’ve never got into three Semi-Finals at a world level, so it’s something to be proud of and I did the job, I’ve qualified for the Olympics.”

Also in action was Ulster woman Danielle Hill, who clocked 25.55 in the 50m Freestyle in her final individual swim. She is back in the pool on Sunday for the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay.