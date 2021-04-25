I'm only able to chase my world title dreams because Carl went and did it before me, insists Conlan

As Michael Conlan prepares for the first of two steps towards a world title shot, he has admitted that if it was not for two-weight world champion Carl Frampton he wouldn't find himself on the cusp of the ultimate ring glory.

Conlan returns to the ring this Friday night on a behind-closed-doors BT Sport show against Romanian Ionut Baluta. Significantly, the bout has been made at the super-bantamweight limit as the Belfast man has his sights set on WBO champion Stephen Fulton at the end of the year. Assuming he deals with Baluta, Conlan will then box again in August.

The 29-year-old, who is currently based in London with coach Adam Booth, has already built up a good fan base on both sides of the pond and promoter Bob Arum has made it clear that he wants to enjoy more of the buzz Conlan created when he headlined at the Falls Park in the summer of 2019.

The pandemic may have dented everyone's momentum but Conlan insists he can bring back electrifying nights to Belfast following the retirement of former world super-bantam and featherweight champion Frampton.

"Carl is the best fighter that we have ever had and if it wasn't for him I wouldn't be where I am today. He changed everything about the sport here - he made professional boxing an event in the minds of people, something they couldn't miss. I've been able to build on that and I'm very grateful for the position I'm in," said Conlan.

"Before Carl, we had some very good fighters, but Carl took everything to a new level. He's a fantastic man, a role model to everybody in boxing and outside of the sport and I'm glad that he has retired with his senses intact and money in the bank. That's what every fighter wants when they start out.

"Everybody will have their opinion and look at the different generations of fighters but when you look at all the achievements, the big fights he was involved in, you have to say that he has staked a claim very heavily to be seen as our best ever. He has certainly inspired the next generation.

"People ask me if the mantle has now been passed to me, am I the new flag-bearer for Irish boxing? The truthful answer is that I don't know. It's not up to me, it's up to the people to decide that.

"I just have to focus on achieving what I believe I can over the next few years. That's all I can do."

Romanian Baluta has already claimed the scalps of Irish fighters TJ Doheny, a former world champion, and Olympian David Oliver Joyce. Conlan is adamant that he will not allow him to have a hat-trick of victories.

"He now calls himself the 'Irish Slayer' but it stops now. I don't usually say things like this but I want to go in and take his head off," added Conlan.

"He's a good test for me after coming back from the injury, and he has momentum on his side, but I feel I have improved a lot in the gym and I'm ready for a big performance."

Just 24 hours later, as part of the Sky Sports pay-per-view show featuring world lightweight champion Katie Taylor defending against Natasha Jonas, Belfast's exciting world-ranked lightweight James Tennyson has a 12-rounder with Mexican Jovanni Straffon.

Straffon's record suggests hard-hitting Tennyson should take another step up the world ladder with a stoppage win.