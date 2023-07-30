I’m relishing chance to headline the Féile, insists home town hero Padraig McCrory

Steed Woodall will be out to spoil the party in west Belfast

Padraig McCrory is determined to put on a show at the Falls Park and ensure his popularity continues to rise to ensure he gets a bigger fight

Something of a cult figure in boxing circles according to his manager Jamie Conlan, Padraig McCrory is ready to burst fully into the mainstream as he tops the bill at the Falls Park on Friday night against Steed Woodall.

The Féile an Phobail Fight Night, promoted by Conlan Boxing, has been one of those events where hardcore boxing fans and those there for the occasion pour in through the gates and the headline billing for McCrory will only serve to boost his growing profile even further.

‘The Hammer’ began his pro career back in June 2017 on a Ryan Burnett undercard and the early part of his career was built off the back of small hall shows where his popularity translated into ticket sales.

That ability to put bums on seats allowed him to return on fight cards again and again as his career gradually began to take off and a win over Steve Collins Jr at the Falls Park in 2019 for the BUI Celtic super-middleweight title was the beginning of lift-off.

The challenges got stiffer, but McCrory continued to clear the hurdles in fine style as Sergei Gorokhov, Marco Antonio Periban and IBO light-heavyweight champion Leon Bunn were defeated with the west Belfast man’s exciting style that is complimented with serious punch power helping him reach this stage of his career.

Walking out on August 4 just yards from where he grew up will be extra special and the affable St James’ native can’t hide his delight.

“It’s my first time headlining so I’m delighted to be heading my own show at the Falls Park,” he said.

“I always went to the Féile events growing up and seeing my photo on the front of this year’s programme is so special.

“I turned 35 there recently and this is the 35th year of the Féile so it works perfectly.

“It’s been six and a half years of work to get here. When I started off at the Odyssey, everything has been building and building towards this and here I am.

“It’s amazing as people really get behind you so I’m really proud to be doing this. I’ve always taken things fight by fight to see where I could go and here I am.”

McCrory is potentially just a win or two away from a major assignment but then again, his reputation for upsetting the odds is beginning to make potential opponents a little more wary.

There had been a brief window where he may have got the call to face Edgar Berlanga — Jason Quigley instead getting the opportunity — and after the New Yorker’s win over Quigley, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn admitted that the Belfast man was in the picture but his profile wasn’t big enough on the other side of the pond to receive the offer.

It’s not the first instance of this in McCrory’s career as in 2021, TV network Showtime pulled the plug on a promoted fight against David Lemieux.

In some ways, it is a backhanded compliment as he is now viewed as extremely high risk but low reward.

But that is not of concern now as all his focus is on Woodall and topping the bill at the Falls Park — a measure of his popularity and talent that should eventually see the door to the big time swing open.

“There was talk about the Berlanga fight and I would love to fight him, but if it doesn’t happen then it doesn’t happen,” he reflected.

“They said I didn’t get that fight because my profile wasn’t big enough, the same reason I didn’t get the Lemieux fight before, so I’ve been there. I can’t worry about that kind of stuff, just do my job. If I keep winning then the fights will come.

“I watched the Berlanga fight and Jason Quigley took rounds off him. Had it not been for the knockdowns then who knows what might have happened. I think I can beat Berlanga but they don’t seem to want it.

“I saw what Eddie said about me being unknown but a real threat so I suppose in a way it’s a bit of a compliment, but I sell a lot of tickets and the Féile will be a massive night.

“I have to win there and try to look good doing it because it’s a great chance to boost my profile further and then who knows.”