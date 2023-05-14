I’m returning to Irish Premiership a better keeper: Loughgall’s Berraat Turker

Modern day footballers often talk about their journey. Well, for goalkeeper Berraat Turker, his is something else.

From Germany to France to Ireland to Turkey, he has finally found his football home at Loughgall, having given up a career in modelling to focus on the game.

Turker has just finished what he describes as the best season of his life, excelling for Loughgall in the Championship as Dean Smith’s side won promotion to the Premiership.

His impressive performances were acknowledged when he was named Championship Player of the Year at this week’s Ulster Footballer of the Year awards.

When the 31-year-old was last in the top flight of Irish League football with Warrenpoint Town, he faced criticism from opposition supporters and some of his own. He insists he is a much better goalkeeper now and his displays over the past 10 months for Loughgall and astute Smith’s decision to reward him with a new two-year deal would bear that out.

“I’ve always wanted to have the trust of a manager to get the best out of me and I feel I have that with Dean,” Turker tells Sunday Life Sport.

“This season is the best I’ve played in my career. That’s to do with confidence, experience and maturity.

“In today’s game, you have to be good with your feet and, unlike Dean, certain past managers didn’t give me the opportunity to play with my feet. I used to be a striker so I can use that as an advantage.

“Being back in the Irish Premiership is exciting and I believe I can do well.

“There will always be doubters but when I moved to Loughgall, I was going there with the ambition to play in the top flight and that’s what will happen next season.

“In football you have to be mentally quite strong. You get all sorts of abuse but I blank it out. The bigger the crowd, the better I play. I use that as a motivation and am looking forward to playing at grounds like Windsor Park and Inver Park again.

“I’m a way better goalkeeper than I was last time in the Premiership and feel if you have enough passion and togetherness, you can beat any team. We have a lot of that at Loughgall.”

Born in Germany, Turker was a forward as a boy and, when his family moved to Marbella in Spain, his idols were Real Madrid superstars Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

He says: “We moved back to Germany and I joined the youth set-up of Hannover 96, a big traditional club. I was still a striker but I took an interest in goalkeepers and saw them as showmen. In school I used to go into goal for the craic.

“Then we moved to Ireland. My dad was working here and asked me if I wanted to come over because the school system was a lot easier than in Germany. Being a daddy’s boy, I decided to go.

“Being here, I began to play Gaelic football. I hadn’t a notion what it was but I played for my school team and local GAA teams in Castleblayney and slowly I got thrown into goal.”

Keen to continue playing soccer, Turker joined Monaghan United and, in his early teenage years, made the switch from No.9 to No.1, saying he immediately had “a natural love for it”.

He went on to play in the Leinster Senior League before going to Dundalk under Stephen Kenny prior to teaming up with Dungannon Swifts.

“My dad wanted me to knock on each club’s door to try and get first-team football so I made my own training video and rocked up to Dungannon Swifts as I heard their goalkeeper was injured,” he recalls.

“I went there with my DVD and Darren Murphy and Rodney McAree were in charge and I signed.

“I was short-term at Dungannon and then went to Turkey for a while and tried out with a few clubs. I had relations out there and there was my heritage as well with my mum being Turkish.

“Things didn’t work out and I came back.”

A connection with ex-Dundalk team-mate Stephen McDonnell led Turker to Warrenpoint in 2017.

“I helped them stay in the Premiership twice in a row but it was a very rocky road being dropped multiple times with different goalkeepers coming in,” he says.

“I was always determined, believing that I could play at that level.

“After leaving the club, I took a break from football for family reasons and then Dean Smith rang me. The way he spoke about his plans for Loughgall really appealed and I joined in 2020. The team has been fantastic since, winning promotion this season.”

As for the modelling, the much-travelled goalkeeper says: “Yes, I was a model. My dad said to me to try everything out.

“I did modelling in Dublin part-time and then full-time when I was at Dundalk and my schedule was quite full up so I had to decide was I a full-time model or a full-time footballer? The answer was easy, football all the way.”