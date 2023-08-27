I’m striving to pick up Katie Taylor’s mantle: Kristina O’Hara-McCafferty

Katie Taylor has led the way for Irish boxing but is in the twilight of her career

Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara-McCafferty (left) picks up her 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medal alongside gold medallist Mary Kom of India and bronze medallists Tasmyn Benny of New Zealand and Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka

Each time Kristina O’Hara-McCafferty has fought and won as a professional, her performances have drawn admiring glances and none more so than Frank Warren, whose Queensberry Promotions outfit has snapped up the Belfast prospect.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has three wins from three since switching to the paid ranks, but those victories have had gaps between them and, indeed, it is ticking onto one year since her last outing, a points win over six rounds against Judit Hachbold.

That was her last outing under the Unified Promotions banner and while the Belfast woman is grateful for the opportunities, the link-up with Warren ought to open more doors.

O’Hara-McCafferty was a highly decorated amateur, that silver at the 2018 Games in Australia an addition to 14 national titles, so the boxing acumen has always been there. Now, it’s about pushing on and realising that potential as a pro.

“It still feels quite surreal and hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” said the 27-year-old. “It’s been a lifetime of hard work. Every step of the way has been like a beautiful pain. It’s been crazy and I know it will get crazier for me and my family when I make my Queensberry debut. That’s when the real work begins.

“With my last promoter, there were still boxes being ticked but it just didn’t work out. Still, you have to thank them for getting me those three fights and putting me on the map.

“Hearing people speak so positively after my debut, my second and third fights is a huge confidence boost. They are all proper boxing people.”

Katie Taylor has been a groundbreaker for women’s boxing, inspiring more and more girls to pull on the gloves. But the Bray woman is in the twilight of her career and the conversation will soon turn to who is next to lead the way on the Emerald Isle.

North of the border, that breakout female star is still to arrive in the paid ranks and O’Hara-McCafferty believes she can be the one to do just that.

“There are a handful of pro female fighters in Ireland, some coming through now like myself and others there for a while, but only one person can take over that (Taylor) legacy and that’s myself,” she said. “Sometimes I have to pinch myself when I say that but that’s how it is. I would like to be the next one to do it.”

With a small field in the 105lb division, there is the possibility of moving quickly up the ladder.

Her Queensberry debut is yet to be scheduled, but the west Belfast woman has kept busy in the gym and is hopeful for a huge 2024.

“My end goal is to be a multi-weight world champion,” she outlined. “Right now I’m at minimum weight, the weight below is atom weight and above is light-fly, so there are three already. But for now I’ll focus on getting a few fights under my belt with Frank and then go for titles when they feel I’m ready.”