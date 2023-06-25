Immaculata Boxing Club may have a golden generation, says proud coach Martin Lindsay

Cut him open and Martin Lindsay would bleed the blue and white of Immaculata so it’s little wonder that he is relishing the potential of his vibrant group of teenage boxers who enjoyed a hat-trick of golden success at last weekend’s Irish Cadet Championships.

Lindsay, a fine amateur and former British featherweight champion, along with fellow coaches Frankie Slane and Jimmy McVeigh, are lifting the famous old club back to the heights of former generations after a relatively barren period since it was voted the Irish Club of the Year 17 years ago.

Lindsay, who is also head coach at the Belfast Met boxing set-up, can point to a group of five lads who have already tasted Irish success, while around them stand a depth of talent that many would be envious of.

Fourteen-year-old Lee Largey Snodden (37kg) along with 13-year-olds Kai Dynes (52kg) and Padraig Walsh (46kg) were the glory boys last weekend in Dublin, while Jude Riley — a four-time Irish champion — could not compete due to illness and Francie Regan only lost in his 50kg Final on a split decision. It was particularly special for young Padraig as he bagged a first Irish title and the sheer joy was clear for all to see.

“I really feel that we have the potential for a golden generation with the lads we have and I say that not just because of the success they’ve already had but because of the desire, the hunger and the commitment that I can see in them,” said Lindsay.

“All clubs get to a point when they have to go through a transition and we had a time when we didn’t enjoy as much success as before. In the past it had always been a case of the young guys learning from the older champions as well as our head coach Nugget (Gerry Nugent) but that seemed to get lost a bit. When I took over I made the young guys the priority and we’re now seeing that pay off.

“The last time we had a group like this was probably back in 2006 with the likes of Ryan Lindberg and Eamonn O’Kane and those guys didn’t have as much success as these guys at the same stage so we are very excited about their potential.

“As long as these guys stay grounded and keep working hard then there’s no reason why they can’t have success at senior level, or Elite level as it’s now known. Our last Irish senior champion was Ryan Lindberg so it would be nice to see another one over the next few years.”

Lindsay grew up just a couple of hundred yards from the Immaculata gym and was honed into a fine talent by Nugget Nugent and the sense of community is in the DNA of the famous club who lost one of their greatest with the passing of the legendary Jim McCourt.

Head coach Lindsay, along with Slane and McVeigh, are continuing to carry that torch of making a difference within the lower Falls area.

“We are very proud of the champions who have come out of this area and I am very keen that the majority of the lads in the club are from this area and I always encourage other lads to find a club in their area — I’m totally against any poaching of boxers. Yes, we get some lads who want to join, but I will always speak to their coach first,” added Lindsay.

“Like a lot of areas we have our anti-social behaviour issues and we offer kids in the community a different pathway in life. I’m an example of that myself and it’s great to see the feedback we constantly get from parents. Never mind making champions, the community can see the difference the club makes to the community.

“We all know there are pitfalls in life, particularly as lads get older, and we are there to try and keep them on the right path. We recently had a committee meeting when it was suggested that we raise our subs to £2 a night but it was unanimously decided to keep it at £1 a night because we realise how tough things are for parents.

“We’ve got a very good team. It’s so important for me that I have Frankie, who organises so much and makes sure everything runs the way it needs to, and Jimmy is just as important. Someone has to lead but the success couldn’t happen without everyone in the background.

“The club is in a great place and the young ones coming in can see what can be achieved if they apply themselves.”