Improved West Ham offer for teenager Sean Moore short of Cliftonville valuation

West Ham have made an improved offer for Cliftonville’s 17-year-old starlet Sean Moore, Sunday Life Sport can reveal.

However, the Premier League’s latest offer for the gifted forward does not meet Cliftonville’s valuation of their player.

The Hammers had a first bid knocked back by Solitude chiefs in January, and they will have to do better if they want to land the coveted Republic of Ireland underage international.

Newcastle United, Stoke City and Sunderland are also understood to be very keen on Moore, but at present West Ham are the only club to have made a firm offer.

Moore burst onto the Irish League this season and has scored six goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.

His talent prompted a tug of war between the FAI and the IFA for his services, with Moore choosing an invitation to join the Republic of Ireland U19s squad last month.

Tom Mohan’s team played three U19 Euro qualifiers, against Slovakia, Estonia and Greece, beating Estonia but losing the other two games.

Moore came off the bench on 63 minutes in Greece’s 1-0 win at Ferrycarrig Park, replacing Inter Milan winger Kevin Zefi.

Solitude sources insist the north Belfast club will not be rushed into selling Moore and will only consider the right offer for both player and club.