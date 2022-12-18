In-form Will Cullen makes his a double as Belfast Giants go down a storm to exact revenge on Manchester

Belfast Giants defenceman Will Cullen is congratulated by team-mate Josh Roach after scoring twice against the Manchester Storm

When you are a team struggling for consistency, any win will do.

This, however, wasn’t just any win. Yes, it was the first time that the Belfast Giants have won back-to-back Elite League games since early November, but it had the performance to match.

Will Cullen took the plaudits for two goals in a 3-0 win over Manchester Storm — Scott Conway netting the other — but it was a team display with a goal in each period and a very welcome shut-out for Peyton Jones in the Giants goal.

It could have been more too, a solid first period getting going before Mark Cooper was a whisker away from giving the Giants the lead with a lovely shot that rang Storm goaltender Jeremy Brodeur’s pipes.

When Darik Angeli was called for a hooking offence, the Giants would have been satisfied to see out another 23 seconds and remain at 0-0 when they returned to full strength.

Conway had other ideas. He pounced to snatch possession of the puck, raced through on his own towards goal and faced up Brodeur one-on-one before rattling a shot high into the net to put the Giants ahead at 13:19.

The Giants fired plenty of rubber on Brodeur — particularly on an early second-period powerplay — but found it hard to get through until Cullen got his first of the game with a particularly eye-catching strike at 36:28.

Conway displayed great determination to win the puck against the board and pulled it back for Josh Roach to take just as he skated over the blueline. He squared to Cullen, who feinted to go on the outside but cut inside the defenceman and sent a beautifully accurate shot whizzing beyond the outstretched left hand of Brodeur.

Storm may have attempted to spark a fight and change momentum right at the end of the second period but Sam Ruopp wasn’t about to let anyone get the better of him, earning both himself and Cooper a two-minute stint in the penalty box at the start of the third period.

Indeed, there was simply no quelling the Giants.

Only a debatable refereeing call denied the Giants a third goal in the early stages of the third period, Conway’s superb skating and wraparound finish ultimately being worth nothing when there was deemed to have been interference on Brodeur.

Jones produced a fine save, kicking the puck clear to keep his shut-out intact and deny Tyson Fawcett on a breakaway as Manchester’s best chance of the game came and went shortly after before any hopes Storm had of making a comeback were crushed with six minutes to go.

Cullen collected Ben Lake’s pass and cracked an effort from distance to fully punish a cross-checking offence by Scott Simmonds with a superbly executed powerplay strike that capped an impressive all-round performance.