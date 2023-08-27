Instonians beat rain and Waringstown to continue their march towards the title

​Instonians’ seemingly unstoppable march to the Robinson Services League title continued in imperious fashion yesterday with a seven wickets victory over Waringstown at The Lawn.

They had an anxious three hour-wait for the rain to stop and the ground to dry out before the umpires agreed there was time for the minimum 20 overs to be bowled. But the Belfast side needed less half of them as the hard work had been done in the 32.4 overs before the break.

With professional Shane Dadswell, in his final game, taking the first three wickets and Andrew White and Cade Carmichael following up with three more, by the end of the 19th over Waringstown were reeling at 54 for six.

Ross Allen and Rory Bessell added 38 before the rain arrived but because of their early devastation, Instonians were left with a victory target of just 77.

Carmichael, promoted to opener in the absence of Robert McKinley lost three partners, including two in the first eight balls, but Shane Getkate hit 29 off 18 balls and Carmichael finished 39 not out to complete the win which sees Instonians requiring just two more points to win their first title since 2016.

Their final game is at home to Civil Service North on Saturday but they will be crowned champions if Waringstown beat Lisburn at the Lawn tomorrow in a 20-over rearrangement.

Lisburn kept the title race alive yesterday with an equally comfortable seven wickets victory over a depleted North Down side, chasing down their victory target of 117 in just 15 overs.

At the other end of the table, Derriaghy must win their final two games, against Woodvale, the team directly above them to have any chance of avoiding an immediate return to Section One. Their first attempt to play at Ballygomartin Road was ended by a downpour after Derriaghy had posted 221 for six.

The Long’s SuperValu Premiership is building up to a much more exciting finale after defeats yesterday for the two favourites, Brigade and Bready.

Bready thought their title hopes had been dashed when they lost to Eglinton, after being bowled out for 116 – Liam Doherty finishing with the superb figures of four for eight from seven overs, after scoring 86 not out – but an hour later they were still within 24 points of the top after a remarkable finish at Beechgrove where Newbuildings won by one run. Cameron Melly was leading Brigade to victory but he was caught at mid-off for a superb 71, from just 42 balls with five fours and four sixes, just 10 short of victory.

Brigade still needed just six off the last over but Ross Hunter bowled Ryan Barr second ball and then restricted Josh Wilson and JP Millar to just two leg byes to send the leaders to only their third defeat of the season.

The big winners yesterday were Ardmore, now 19 points behind Brigade but with a match in hand after their game against Fox Lodge was abandoned without a ball bowled.