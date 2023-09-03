Instonians celebrate Premier League title in style with win over Civil Service North

The Instonians cricket family celebrated at Shaw’s Bridge on Saturday night after captain Nikolai Smith was presented with the Robinson Services Premier League trophy by proud club member and NCU president Brian Walsh.

Fittingly it followed another convincing victory, their 12th of the title-winning season, with Civil Service North unable to gatecrash the party as they had done 10 years ago when Instonians had to share the league with Waringstown.

This season they will have eight points to spare and even without professional Shane Dadswell for their final game, they still chased down their victory target of 226 in just 30 overs.

Jack Dickson celebrated the occasion by scoring his first senior century and Shane Getkate sealed the victory in style with an unbeaten 79 from 56 balls, with four fours and five sixes.

Getkate had actually made a match of if by dropping CSN captain Stuart Thompson on 20 and then saw the Ireland international crash seven sixes before, but with his first ball in almost two months, he got his man, lbw attempting a reverse sweep.

Marc Ellison batted for 40 overs to hold up the Instonians attack led this time by 43-year-old Andrew White who for the first time in his career finished the season with more than 40 wickets. At the other end of the scale, Mo Aahil took his first senior wicket to highlight that Instonians’ first league title for seven years was all-round team performance.

For every success story there is a failure and Derraighy’s fate was confirmed on Saturday, last year’s Section One champions relegated after defeat by Woodvale.

It is still all to play for in the North West as Ardmore hit the front after a seven wickets success over Killyclooney and knowing that victory in their final two games will bring the title to the Bleachgreen for the first time.

Brigade, who were idle on Saturday, but play their penultimate game at St Johnston on Sunday, are their only remaining challengers but trail by seven points.

In the battle for the top eight, which will determine who plays in the Premiership next season, victories for Eglinton, Newbuildings, Donemana and Coleraine have put them in pole position with Fox Lodge slipping back to ninth, with two games to play, after a shock defeat by Burndennett who won their first game of the season. On Sunday, the Foxes are at home to Coleraine.

Eglinton’s victory, which keeps them in fifth place, was the most dramatic of the day, as it needed an unbroken last wicket stand of 46 to beat St Johnston.

Jamie Millar was the hero with 70 not out but teenager Dylan Young deserves as much of the credit facing 27 balls in the 12-over partnership while scoring just one run to see his side home.

ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE At Shaw’s Bridge, Instonians beat Civil Service North by 8 wickets CIVIL SERVICE NORTH M Ellison c Getkate b Carmichael68 R Hunter c Smith b White 14 S Yeates c and b White 5 A Leckey lbw b White 12 H Dyer c and b White 1 J West run out 23 S Thompson lbw b Getkate 69 A Cowden not out 18 F Lutton c White b Aahil 1 O Dyer c McClurkin b D Rose 4 M Foster c Smith b D Rose 0 Extras 10 Total (48.4 overs) 225 Fall: 1-32 2-38 3-58 4-61 5-122 6-196 7-201 8-207 9-221 Bowling: D Rose 9.4-1-45-2, C Carmichael 8-1-21-1, A White 10-0-22-4, M Aahil 10-0-51-1, B Rose 7-0-73-0, S Getkate 4-0-11-1

INSTONIANS R McKinley c Leckey b West 15 J Dickson not out 101 C Carmichael st Hunter b West 19 S Getkate not out 79 Extras 12 Total (2 wkts, 30.4 overs) 226 Fall: 1-32 2-68 Bowling: M Foster 4-0-20-0, F Lutton 4-0-11-0, J West 8.4-1-88-2, H Dyer 7-0-60-0, A Leckey 7-0-46-0

At Wallace Park, CIYMS beat Lisburn by 75 runs. CIYMS R Adair c Jones b Manley 0 C Dougherty b Fazal 38 J Matchett c Berry b Whitworth 44 J van der Merwe c Jones b Fazal 70 M Adair b Manley 104 T Koen b Humphreys 6 T van Woerkom c Burns b Humphreys 1 C McCullough not out 5 A Coulter not out 2 Extras 6 Total (7 wkts, 45 overs) 276 Fall: 1-0 2-63 3-136 4-182 5-228 6-262 7-274 Bowling: J Manley 7-2-21-2, D Simpson 5-1-27-0, N Whitworth 9-0-53-1, M Humphreys 9-1-46-2. J Hunter 4-0-37-0, M Berry 1-0-12-0, F Fazal 7-0-42-2, N Jones 3-0-36-0

LISBURN F Fazal b Koen 94 C Burns b Koen 5 N Jones b van Woerkom 26 N Whitworth run out 14 J Hunter c Koen b McCullough 10 A Berry c Koen b McCullough 1 D Miller not out 24 M Humphreys c Matchett b Koen 7 J Manley b Koen 2 M Berry st Dougherty b van Woerkom 3 D Simpson c Dougherty b van Woerkom 0 Extras 15 Total (40.4 overs) 201 Fall: 1-10 2-61 3-92 4-114 5-116 6-179 7-187 8-191 9-201 Bowling: A Coulter 8-0-34-0, T Koen 8-1-47-4, J Matchett 7-0-44-0, T van Woerkom 7.4-0-25-3, A Farrell 5-0-24-0, C McCullough 5-1-24-2

At The Lawn, Waringstown beat North Down by 7 wickets. NORTH DOWN A Shields c McCollum b Bessell 12 A Chore c McCollum b Bessell 35 J Mulder c McCollum b Mitchell 1 T Crothers b Thompson 17 T Mayes not out 26 P Davison not out 33 Extras 10 Total (4 wkts, 20 overs) 134 Fall: 1-39 2-46 3-75 4-77 Bowling: G Hume 3-0-15-0, B Snell 2-0-10-0, J Mitchell 4-0-34-1, R Bessell 4-0-37-2, G Thompson 4-0-11-1, M Waite 3-0-20-0

WARINGSTOWN A Dennison b Mulder 0 J McCollum not out 58 M Topping c Chore b Young 12 G Thompson c Escott b Mulder 18 G Hume not out 39 Extras 9 Total (3 wkts, 15.4 overs) 136 Fall: 1-0 2-14 3-46 Bowling: J Mulder 3-1-14-2, C Young 2-0-32-1, T Mayes 2-0-16-0, A Shields 3-0-23-0, B Escott 2-0-19-0, J McClure-Dalzell 2-0-10-0, J Corbett 1.4-0-19-0

At Queensway, Woodvale beat Derriaghy by 106 runs. WOODVALE H Warke b Lewis 9 J Hall c Second b Lewis 122 S Bunting c Moorhead b Lewis 57 R Pretorius c Second b Bailey 62 A Adey b Moorhead 0 J Rose not out 18 P Robinson not out 11 Extras 16 Total (5 wkts, 45 overs) 295 Fall: 1-15 2-149 3-229 4-230 5-273 Bowling: C Lewis 9-2-37-3, I Sinovich 6-0-42-0, C Weir 4-0-40-0, C Moorhead 9-0-38-1, W Hughes 5-0-38-0, R Second 5-0-35-0, R Bailey 7-1-65-1

DERRIAGHY R Bailey c Gibson b Bunting 4 M Halliday c Gibson b Adey 33 R Second c and b Adey 23 S Gordon c Warke b Adey 9 C Lewis c Hall b Adair 58 J Magowan st Gibson b Adair 28 J Wade c Hall b Rose 8 C Moorhead c Hall b Rose 0 I Sinovich c Pretorius b Adair 2 C Weir st Gibson b Rose 5 W Hughes not out 4 Extras 15 Total (34.5 overs) 189 Fall: 1-21 2-51 33-69 4-74 5-157 6-166 7-168 8-174 9-179 Bowling: S Bunting 7-0-39-1, R Pretorius 5-0-21-0, A Adey 7-0-46-3, P Robinson 5-1-19-0, K Walsh 2-0-22-0, L Adair 5-1-21-3, J Rose 3.5-0-17-3

Postponed: Carrickfergus v Cliftonville Academy

SECTION ONE Armagh v Donaghcloney Mill Donaghcloney Mill 246 (48.4 overs, R Matthews 97, A Kennedy 44, P Derby 31, P Pienaar 24; M Wright 3-36, M Steenson 2-32, A Whitcroft 2-40) Armagh 98 (24 overs, J Rogers 30, M Hoey 26 not out; T McClure 5-16, M Lyttle 3-43) Donaghcloney Mill won by 148 runs.

Cregagh v Templepatrick Templepatrick 107 (30 overs, R Smith 61; A Watt 3-31, R Boultwood 2-10, B Moore 2-41) Cregagh 108-5 (21.1 overs, M Simpson 41; J Busby 2-11) Cregagh won by 5 wickets.

Dundrum v Belfast Dundrum 102 (20 overs, G McNerlin 36, S Swanepoel 20; A Shah 4-26, F Saeed 3-12) Belfast 105-4 (13.3 overs, F Saeed 52 not out; S Symington 2-13, J Wright 2-45) Belfast won by 6 wickets.

Laurelvale v Muckamore Laurelvale 141 (50 overs, M Burns 34, M Ajmal 32, A Malik 23; T Britton 3-22, S Henderson 3-34, N Gill 2-25, P Karthik 2-28) Muckamore 144-3 (32.2 overs, L Allen 69 not out, B Calitz 23 not out; K Subhani 2-39) Muckamore won by 7 wickets

Saintfield v Ballymena Ballymena 255-6 (35 overs, M Glass 97, J Glass 87, G Adams 50; A Sofley 2-28, C Gordon 2-41) Saintfield 91 (25 overs, B Caves 21; R McKenna 3-7, J Glass 3-17, S Glass 2-23) Ballymena won by 164 runs

SECTION TWO Downpatrick v Cooke Collegians Downpatrick 119 (37.3 overs, A Bhattacharya 38; M Khatri 3-37, R Hanna 2-14, A Pandita 2-22, W Mohammad 2-26) Cooke Collegians 66 (R Hanna 22 not out; D Kearsley 5-25, R Panchal 3-11, H Khan 2-19) Downpatrick won by 53 runs,

Holywood v BISC Holywood 334-3 (T Gouws 209, J Hemmings 67; M Nair 3-53) BISC 151 (V Gaur 33, S Swamy 26 not out; A Gardner 4-33, H Challinor 2-11, D Fletcher 2-16) Holywood won by 183 runs.

Larne v Bangor Larne 97 (34.3 overs; G Prince 3-17, C Walton 3-18, P English 2-17) Bangor 101-2 (18.4 overs, P McMillan 42 not out, K Samunderu 28) Bangor won by 8 wickets.

Lurgan v Drumaness Superkings Lurgan 69 (S Johnston 31; J Cunningham 6-22, N Gelston 3-8) Drumaness Superkings 70-3 (24.1 overs, N Gelston 29 not out, K Arumugam 25; P Maxwell 2-11) Drumaness Superkings won by 7 wickets.

Victoria v Ards & Donaghadee Ards & Donaghadee 177 (37.3 overs, G Fraser 40, D Osborne 35, O Roberts 25; R Jose 4-27, B Babin 2-27, A Gray 2-28) Victoria 98 (30 overs, J McVey 24; G Fraser 5-25, P McNamara 3-8) Ards & Donaghadee won by 79 runs.

LONG’S SUPERVALU PREMIERSHIP At Magheramason, Bready beat Glendermott by 8 wickets. GLENDERMOTT G Montgomery b Scanlon 0 J Lynch b Samarasooriya 10 J Montgomery b Young 8 M Chhabra c Clarke b Roulston 13 A Johnstone c Clarke b McCombe 25 B Mills b Roulston 11 I Cooke not out 8 T Moore c Young b Magee 1 C Wiggam b McCombe 0 J Curry b McCombe 0 O Adair b McCombe 0 Extras 21 Total (26 overs) 96 Bowling: D Scanlon 3-1-3-1, I Samarasooriya 4-1-13-1, I Young 5-1-17-1, G Roulston 6-1-27-2, M Magee 4-0-15-1, N McCombe 3-0-5-4, J Magee 1-0-5-1

BREADY J McCorkell c Mills b Adair 16 D Scanlon lbw b Johnston 10 K Magee not out 54 D McCloskey not out 8 Extras 12 Total (2 wkts, 14.2 overs) 100 Bowling: M Chhabra 5-0-29-0, A Johnston 2-0-8-1, B Mills 3-0-31-0, O Adair 3-0-17-1, J Montgomery 1.2-0-11-0

At Sandel Lodge, Coleraine beat Ballyspallen by 71 runs COLERAINE M Smyth lbw b Stu Kennedy 27 M Poskitt c Bond b Rodgers 0 P Wallace b Stu Kennedy 5 R Karunaratne c Thompson b Malik 79 M Hutchinson lbw b Rodgers 0 S Hutchinson c Quinlan b Malik 15 P Carson lbw b Morrow 4 B Johnston run out 13 G Burns b Thompson 9 J Bell b Stu Kennedy 2 D Khan not out 0 Extras 7 Total (35.4 overs) 161 Bowling: Stu Kennedy 6.4-1-24-3, C Rodgers 8-0-34-2, J Thompson 6-0-27-1, Z Malik 7-0-31-2, K Morrow 8-0-45-1

BALLYSPALLEN L Gilfilan c Poskitt b Burns 7 Z Malik lbw b Karunaratne 49 A Christie run out 1 K Morrow c Carson b Bell 12 C Rodgers lbw b Karunaratne 0 J Thompson lbw b Khan 15 Stu Kennedy lbw b Karunaratne 0 D Quinlan c Karunaratne b Bell 0 R Bond lbw b Karunaratne0 N McNerlin st Poskitt b Khan 0 R Bond not out 0 Extras 6 Total (31.1 overs) 90 Fall: 1-12 2-19 3-68 4-69 5-73 6-79 7-80 8-88 9-89 Bowling: S Hutchinson 6-0-13-0, G Burns 8-2-29-1, M Hutchinson 2-0-10-0, R Karunaratne 8-1-19-4, J Bell 5-0-16-2, D Khan 2.1-1-1-2

At The Holm, Donemana beat Strabane by 6 wickets STRABANE K Gallagher c W McBrine b McGonigle 35 N Nawar c R-L Dougherty b G McClintock 1 A Gillespie c Birkenstock b W McBrine 81 U Azhar c Birkenstock b W McBrine 6 R Gallagher lbw b W McBrine 5 M McNulty c McGonigle b A McBrine 0 L McGarrigle c W McClintock b W McBrine 0 S Ram b A McBrine 0 J Smyth lbw b McBrine 0 F McMenamin not out 0 M Mandeep b W McBrine 0 Extras 1 Total (26.2 overs) 129 Fall: 1-2 2-98 3-122 4-128 5-129 6-129 7-129 8-129 9-129 Bowling: K Birkenstock 4-0-35-0, G McClintock 2-0-26-1, J McGonigle 8-1-32-1, A McBrine 5-2-11-3, W McBrine 7.2-2-25-5

DONEMANA D Dougherty c Gallagher b Azhar 1 A McBrine c Gillespie b Gallagher 47 G McClintock b Nawar 30 W McClintock not out 33 K Birkenstock lbw b McNulty 2 L Dougherty not out 3 Extras 18 Total (4 wkts, 22.2 overs) 134 Fall: 1-16 2-87 3-89 4-111 Bowling: U Azhar 6-1-27-1, N Nawar 8-0-45-1, R Gallagher 7-1-36-1, M McNulty 1.2-0-15-1

At Ballymagorry, Burndennett beat Fox Lodge by 5 wickets. FOX LODGE G Maneehan c McDonnell b Curry 35 T Nicholl b Barr 9 J Milligan b Curry 11 J Robinson c Mahaffey b Barr 2 B Allen c Roulston b Murphy 51 C Doherty b C Pollock 52 D McCarter c McGettigan b M Pollock 6 A Logue c and b M Pollock 0 A Heywood not out 18 L Kerr not out 0 Extras 15 Total (8 wkts, 40 overs) 199 Fall: 1-28 2-58 3-61 4-61 5-133 6-141 7-147 8-197 Bowling: D Curry 8-1-43-2, A Barr 8-0-46-2, M Pollock 8-0-25-2, C Pollock 8-0-48-1, P Murphy 6-0-26-1, J McGettigan 2-0-9-0

BURNDENNETT M Doherty b Kerr 1 M Pollock c and b Heywood 74 C Roulston c Heywood b Robinson 35 B Logue b Milligan 3 N McDonnell not out 36 A Barr b Robinson 21 D Curry not out 16 Extras 15 Total (5 wkts, 38.2 overs) 201 Fall: 1-2 2-68 3-82 4-148 5-179 Bowling: L Kerr 6.2-0-20-1, R Harpur 8-2-32-0, A Heywood 8-0-49-1, J Robinson 8-1-52-2, G Maneeshan 4-0-16-0, J Milligan 4-0-20-1

At Ballyheather Road, Ardmore beat Killyclooney by 7 wickets. KILLYCLOONEY K Hall c Chambers b Zimmermann 10 C Mehaffey c Chambers b Kharotai 18 A Colhoun b Zimmermann 0 M Gordon c Harris b Kharotai 12 T Dougherty b Brolly 4 W Lynch c Chambers b Brolly 0 M Campbell b Brolly 0 J Connor c Chambers b Kharotai 0 R McMorris b Kharotai0 J Nelson b Kharotai 16 J Wallace not out 6 Extras 17 Total (22.3 overs)83 Fall: 1-16 2-21 3-38 4-43 5-43 6-45 7-49 8-49 9-67 Bowling: R Gaur 6-2-19-0, H Zimmermann 5-1-12-2, C Brolly 5-0-18-3, E Kharotai 5.3-2-15-5, D Singh 1-0-14-0

ARDMORE R Brolly b Nelson 15 R Gaur b Campbell 25 H Zimmermann not out 16 C King c Dougherty b Gordon 5 D Singh not out 12 Extras 11 Total (3 wkts, 12.3 overs) 84 Fall: 1-30 2-53 3-64 Bowling: J Nelson 3-0-18-1, J Wallace 2-0-10-0, T Dougherty 2-0-15-0, M Campbell 2-0-13-1, K Hall 2-1-6-0, M Gordon 1.3-1-20-1

At Foyleview, Newbuildings beat Bonds Glen by 8 wickets BONDS GLEN J Long b Downey 9 R Barr b Downey 10 S Haslett b McKeegan6 R Curry b Hunter 32 D Cooke b Hunter51 M Barr b Hunter 0 S McGowan c Thompson b Dunn 6 M Snodgrass b Dunn 0 B Haslett c and b Dunn 4 K Kincaid c McKeegan b Dunn 0 D Duncan not out 0 Extras 14 Total (30.3 overs) 132 Fall: 1-15 2-30 3-37 4-85 5-85 6-92 7-92 8-105 9-105 Bowling: T McKeegan 4-0-25-1, C Downey 6-0-20-2, G McFaul 4-0-26-0, L Campbell 3-0-20-0, R Hunter 7.3-3-19-3, J Dunn 6-1-21-4

NEWBUILDINGS J Dunn not out 68 C Downey lbw b Snodgrass 2 J McIvor b M Barr 0 R Hunter not out57 Extras 8 Total (2 wkts, 23.2 overs) 135 Fall: 1-19 2-20 Bowling: M Snodgrass 8-0-48-1, D Cooke 2-0-10-0, M Barr 6-0-26-1, R Curry 4-0-23-0, S Haslett 3.2-0-28-0

At The Boathole, Eglinton beat St Johnston by 1 wicket ST JOHNSTON J Macbeth c Doherty b Mills 7 D Macbeth c J Millar b Mills 8 M Rankin c Doherty b J Millar 3 D Lapsley b J Millar 13 G McCarter c Doherty b J Millar 10 N Cole b Doherty 43 I Macbeth c Martin b Averill 22 D Barnard c and b Martin 0 S Devenney c Lamberton b Averill 3 R McAuley not out 1 Extras 15 Total (33.5 overs) 129 Fall: 1-15 2-22 3-26 4-39 5-46 6-58 7-115 8-115 9-128 Bowling: J Millar 8-0-31-3, M Mills 8-2-22-2, M Averill 4.5-0-29-2, L Doherty 8-1-15-1, A Millar 2-0-17-0, J Martin 3-1-14-2

EGLINTON L Doherty c J Macbeth b McCarter 4 A Millar b McCarter 19 T Orr c J Macbeth b McCarter1 J Millar not out 60 M Averill lbw b McCarter3 A Lamberton lbw b McCarter 0 M Mills c Devenney b Rankin 4 R Logue b I Macbeth 1 D McElhatton st J Macbeth b Rankin 3 J Martin lbw b Rankin 0 D Young not out 1 Extras 27 Total (9 wkts, 32.3 overs) 133 Fall: 1-7 2-15 3-52 4-59 5-68 6-73 7-83 8-86 9-87 Bowling: N Cole 7-1-28-0, G McCarter 8-4-19-5, D Anthony 6.3-1-30-0, M Rankin 4-0-13-3, I Macbeth 5-0-19-1, D Barnard 2-0-16-0