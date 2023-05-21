Ipswich’s Christian Walton: Kieran McKenna is an unbelievable manager and we have loved working with him

Christian Walton is loving life under the guidance of Kieran McKenna at Ipswich — © CameraSport via Getty Images

Ipswich keeper Christian Walton has described boss Kieran McKenna as a “revelation” and praised his role in him racking up a heap of shut-out records this season.

The 27-year-old not only won the League One Golden Glove award with 23 clean sheets, but also set a new club record of nine games in a row without conceding.

The 949 minutes between goals was by far the longest by any keeper in any division this season, helping the Suffolk club earn automatic promotion on the back of an unbeaten run of 19 games at the end of the campaign.

“The boss has been a revelation,” said Walton, who joined the Tractor Boys on a permanent deal having started the season on loan from Brighton. “I don’t think just for me personally but for everyone at the whole club, the community.

“He has brought a wealth of coaching experience at big clubs with him and his ultimate aim coming here was to improve individuals and the team. It is clear to see that he’s done that.

“He is an unbelievable manager and every single one of us has loved working with him.”

McKenna brought goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin with him having worked together on the staff at Manchester United.

While McKenna may never have been a goalkeeper, his man-management skills and attention to detail have proved crucial to developing the talents of the ex-England U21 player.

“You know where you stand,” he added. “He is never too high or too low.

“A calm manager is important, particularly for a goalkeeper. One thing we can’t afford as the last line is to panic. He doesn’t shout or bawl on the sideline.

“He lets you do your work and then it’s after the game where he might analyse it more, but he’s definitely helped me improve, particularly on the ball in the system he has brought to the club.”

McKenna worked with the likes of David de Gea before dipping his toes in management for the first time with Ipswich midway through last season.

And Walton is not afraid to admit that he picked McKenna’s brains over some of the Spaniard’s glove-work secrets.

“I like to think a bit of De Gea’s magic has rubbed off on me,” he added. “I asked him questions when he first came about his work at the top level.

“He is very humble and doesn’t name drop, but if you were to ask him about his experiences at United I’m sure he’d be more than willing to share them.

“He has done that with me and I think that’s a really good thing for players to get inside information on the top because, ultimately, that’s where we want to be.”

Fermanagh native McKenna took Ipswich out of League One in his first full season in management and Walton refuses to rule him out of taking the Tractor Boys to the promised land of the Premier League next term, too.

“Anything is possible next season,” he continued. “I don’t want to say he’ll get us promoted in the top two and win the Play-Offs, but if we work as hard as we have done this season and more then we’ll put ourselves in a good position.”

And on where he rates McKenna, he said: “There are a few good young managers out there, but he’s up there in the top calibre of manager — young or old. He’s one of the best I’ve worked for.”