Irate Glentoran fans stage protest and tell Mick McDermott to ‘get out of their club’ as boss requires police escort to leave The Oval after latest defeat

Angry Glentoran fans called for the resignation of manager Mick McDermott following another calamitous performance at The BetMcLean Oval.

Irate supporters staged a car park protest following the Glens’ 1-0 home defeat by Larne, demanding McDermott “get out” of their club.

McDermott required a police escort to leave the east Belfast venue after he had been roundly booed at the full-time whistle.

Lee Bonis hit a crucial second-half winner to condemn the Glens to their fifth successive Premiership defeat.

It’s the first time Glentoran have lost five League games in a row in a single season since way back in 1935 — some 88 years ago!

McDermott’s team have now won only two of their last 12 games — and they were against rock-bottom Portadown and Premier Intermediate League side Moyola Park in the Irish Cup.

When referee Christopher Morrison gave the final blast of his whistle, the boos echoed around the ageing stadium, with McDermott the primary target.

Fans then congregated in the car park to stage an official protest, again calling for the head of McDermott, who was brought in four years ago to front the takeover of Iranian-based businessman Ali Pour.

At one stage, they tried to force their way into the players’ entrance but were thwarted by a heavy police presence.

They repeatedly chanted “Mick McDermott, get out of our club” and it wasn’t until around 5.30pm that police managed to clear the car park of the dissenting supporters ahead of the manager’s exit from the ground.

It remains to be seen if McDermott will give those frustrated and irate fans their wish. The club shamefully failed to nominate any member of staff to undertake media duties.

The questions remain. Can McDermott survive? And can the Glens come out of a spiral of results to salvage a season that appears to be stumbling from bad to worse on a weekly basis?