Ireland beaten in France as England crowned Six Nations champions after thrilling Super Saturday

France 35-27 Ireland

Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 5, Stade de France, Paris, France 31/10/2020 France vs Ireland France's Anthony Bouthier is tackled by Hugo Keenan and Rob Herring of Ireland Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

As it turned out, there was little super about Saturday from an Irish perspective.

Having spent much of the week hearing about how they needed four tries and a win to recapture the Six Nations title, by the time the game kicked off the task was much more manageable. A win by seven, or by six with one try scored, and Andy Farrell would be celebrating at the end of his first campaign in charge.

Whether it was the laboured win over Scotland, the heavy defeat by England at Twickenham, or even the good but not great victory over Italy a week ago, the maths alone ignored one vital aspect heading into the finale however.

At no point during this longest of championships did Ireland ever feel like the best team in the competition. That fact wouldn't have dampened the celebrations any had things gone their way in Paris - history remembers only those lifting the silverware come the last blast of the final whistle - but does go some way to explain how far from the summit they seemed when all was said and done.

For whatever about the respective odds of being crowned come the end of the night when the game began - France have had the look of a superior outfit through 2020 and showed it in the Stade de France. That it was England celebrating having got the job done and no more over in Rome earlier in the day was for Les Bleus to rue, not Ireland.

To win in Paris, whether it was to be by four tries or six points, was too much for this version of the team.

The change to the Irish mindset though was obvious early on. In recent years, whoever the captain, the side have backed their lineout to the hilt, going for the corner unless the situation renders it foolish.

When a scrum penalty was won after four minutes inside their own half, there was little to indicate a change of tactic but up stepped Conor Murray to take aim for the posts from almost 60 metres. This was a result they were going to try to carve out in the fine margins.

The kick had the distance but drifted off line. It wasn't long after that France were down the other end, makeshift winger Gael Fickou stepping into space and sending his scrum-half Antoine Dupont scampering home untouched from the edge of the '22'.

That France weren't chasing a Grand Slam was largely down to earlier ill-discipline - Mohamed Haouas's red card against Scotland preceding a surprise defeat back in February - and once again they couldn't keep 15 men on the field.

Full-back Anthony Bouthier was sent to the bin this time, intentionally knocking the ball into touch as Hugo Keenan looked to gather Sexton's kick and fall over the line. Referee Wayne Barnes decided against the penalty try though and that decision loomed large when France repelled the rolling maul.

That set-back could have felt even bigger if, with only 90 seconds until France were restored to a full complement, Cian Healy hadn't burrowed his way over from close range to celebrate his 100th cap.

Enough to draw Ireland level; enough too to ensure they needed to win only by six to claim the title via try count.

The loosehead would depart for an HIA soon after, missing an eventful chunk of the first-half.

A Sexton penalty just as he departed gave Ireland a first lead, but soon it would be the visitors' turn to play with 14 men. In slippery conditions, a Stockdale knock-on had France playing with the advantage as Francois Crois broke towards the bouncing ball; Caelan Doris' tackle of his opposite man without the ball drew both a yellow card and a penalty try.

Surviving the ten minutes between the sin-binning and the half-time whistle felt pivotal and trading a pair of penalties would have felt like a victory if not for the feeling that turning down a kickable penalty right at the death was a missed opportunity for easy points. In a game where every three-pointer felt like a huge swing in momentum, it felt an odd call.

Leading 17-13 at the turn, France's chances of the title were virtually nil, requiring a second-half for the ages. It was still there for Ireland, even if given the size of the task, England felt like favourites.

And they'll have been celebrating in their Rome hotel only three minutes into the second-half. Again Fickou was prominent, his kick ahead finding Dupont again. The scrum-half wouldn't finish himself this time, instead popping it inside for his half-back partner Romain Ntamack to finish.

Ireland were down nine on the scoreboard but in reality trailing by 15. With Ntamack adding penalties, a mere ten minutes after half-time they were closer to finishing in fourth than first.

A scything solo run from Robbie Henshaw as the Leinster centre switched direction and raced around despairing tacklers on the hour saw hope reignited.

CJ Stander added his own weight behind the comeback bid with two big turnovers in quick succession but the line-out abandoned Ireland when they needed it most.

On such an occasion, and already in such a hole, Ireland weren't going to win without the basics. By the time Virimi Vakatawa added insult to injury with France's bonus-point score both sides knew the title was headed elsewhere. If that score felt academic, Jacob Stockdale's with the clock red moved the needle even less.

The win was already France's. The championship was already England's. It was already very much not Ireland's night.

FRANCE: A Bouthier; V Rattez, V Vakatawa, A Vincent, G Fickou; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, M Haouas; B Le Roux, P Willemse; F Cros, C Ollivon, G Alldritt.

REPLACEMENTS: D Cretin (for Cros, 34), C Chat (for Marchand, 55), D Bamba (for Haouas, 55) JP Gros (for Baille, 55), R Taofifenua (for Willemse, 73), T Ramos (for Vakatawa, 73)

IRELAND: J Stockdale; A Conway, R Henshaw, B Aki, H Keenan; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, A Porter; T Beirne, J Ryan; C Doris, W Connors, CJ Stander.

REPLACEMENTS: C Farrell (for Aki, 52), P O'Mahony (for Connors, 52), D Heffernan (for Herring, 57), E Byrne (for Healy, 61) U Dillane (for Beirne, 61), J Gibson-Park (for Murray, 66), R Byrne (For Sexton, 68), F Bealham (for Porter, 68)

REFEREE: W Barnes

STAR MAN: A Dupont

