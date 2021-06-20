Ireland could host vital World Cup qualifier in October as team go in search of final place

Ireland’s women could host the World Cup qualifying tournament in October, having failed in their initial objective of booking their tickets to the global showcase via the European Championship.

Sean Dancer’s side needed a top-five finish overall at the Euros in Amsterdam but fell agonisingly short after a 5-1 defeat by England saw their cross-channel rivals nail down the last automatic berth.

Now, Ireland go into a last-chance saloon scenario along with Scotland and Italy and the top five finishers from the second-tier Euros to be staged in August.

Those eight teams will play off in a straight knockout format with only the overall winners progressing to the World Cup.

Ireland, who have slipped to ninth in the world, remain the highest-ranked team in the qualifier and so will start favourites to hold down the last available spot for next year’s event.

In another advantage due to their relatively lofty ranking, Ireland will have first refusal to host the qualifier.

If they are unwilling or unable, then Scotland and Italy will have the opportunity to step in.

While at first glance the 2018 World Cup silver medallists should have little difficulty in qualifying for the next edition, Dancer is resigned to losing several front-line players for the October event.

Among those expected to retire from international hockey after Tokyo are vastly experienced Ulster duo Shirley McCay and Lizzie Colvin, who have more than 500 caps between them, and Dubliner Nicci Daly.

Meanwhile, the current crop of players will discover tomorrow if they will be on the plane for Tokyo.

Six Ulster women are in the frame and McCay, Colvin, Ayeisha McFerran, Megan Frazer (if fit) and skipper Katie Mullan will be among the first names on Dancer’s list.

Ards striker Zara Malseed is among those facing an anxious wait. She was promoted from the reserve list in Amsterdam and scored in the 3-0 win over Italy.

Head coach Dancer hinted: “There were lots of up and down performances at the Euros; some put their hands up while others made it harder for themselves.”