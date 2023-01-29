Ireland must hit ground running in Six Nations or risk repeat of 2019 confidence drain, warns Rory Best

Rory Best is dejected during his final appearance for Ireland, the World Cup Quarter-Final loss to New Zealand in 2019

Ireland's Johnny Sexton goes on the attack against Wales during the 2022 Six Nations

Ireland ace Dan Sheehan is held up during his side's victory over Wales in the 2022 Six Nations

You could hardly ask for more as Ireland limber up for Saturday’s Six Nations opener in Wales.

Ranked No.1 in the world, they have won 16 of their last 18 matches and have reached this point having made history in winning the summer series in New Zealand as well as the clean sweep of November Tests, including getting the better of world champions South Africa.

One of those losses was against France in Paris last year and this time around Andy Farrell’s squad host Les Bleus which is advantageous as well as having England, with new coach Steve Borthwick having only taken over recently from Eddie Jones, heading to Dublin for the final round on St Patrick’s weekend.

So, the two likely toughest opponents are at the Aviva this time around — or maybe it will just turn out to be one, France — and even first up Ireland surely have an advantage heading to Cardiff as even though Warren Gatland is back, he surely lacks time to have remoulded Wales in his image.

And with this the last Six Nations before the rugby world decamps to France for autumn’s World Cup, Ireland look in decent shape to challenge for the Championship and will harbour notions of a Grand Slam as an ideal sign-off before the even more serious stuff begins on September 9 in Bordeaux when Farrell’s squad begin their campaign with an admittedly gentle opener with Romania.

So, all is looking pretty good really except that Farrell is still relying on an ageing and increasingly unavailable skipper in Johnny Sexton, while Tadhg Furlong badly needs to stay fit as tighthead prop, as does Andrew Porter in the No.1 shirt.

It’s interesting that Farrell has still not dealt with some of the issues which made Ireland look a tad vulnerable four years ago when he was an assistant coach on Joe Schmidt’s staff.

Indeed, back then Ireland also arrived at the Six Nations brimming with confidence only for England to shatter them — this after an autumn when the All Blacks had been humbled in Dublin and all comers had been beaten — not only in the Six Nations opener but again in a pre-World Cup warm-up.

Rory Best well recalls his final Six Nations and what then occurred in Japan as the veteran skipper saw Ireland go from hitting a high to slowly feeling that confidence ebb away.

It was a slow burn too before finally hitting the buffers when losing to the World Cup hosts ahead of being eviscerated when it mattered in the Quarter-Finals by the ruthless All Blacks.

“It just re-emphasises the importance of winning Saturday’s first game in Cardiff,” says Best, whose 124-cap Test career ended when Ireland were knocked out by New Zealand in the World Cup’s last-eight.

“You look back at that journey in 2019 that it all started to unravel a little bit as England caught us in that first Six Nations game which we had fully expected to win.

“Confidence-wise, we really struggled after that,” the former Ulster skipper recalls of how a bad beginning to a Six Nations ultimately helped scupper what had seemed to be realistic Irish hopes of reaching a first World Cup Semi-Final.

Best, though, is confident that Farrell will have absorbed the lessons from how a promising-looking 2019 ended up with another downbeat World Cup experience and especially so with Ireland’s standing being currently so strong just before the first shots are fired in the Six Nations.

“I think Andy Farrell will have learned a lot from being on that journey four years ago,” Best maintains.

“He has come through a lot as Irish coach, his first couple of years we had Covid and losses, but he stuck to his guns and that’s what you have to do in a World Cup year.”

Having been to four World Cups, Best should know what boxes need to be ticked both in-house and out on the pitch, as well as realising how even the most astute of coaches can quickly lose their grip of the bigger picture as the tournament gets ever closer.

The problems for Ireland over the years have been the double whammy of form and squad depth. Their current form is about to be tested but the depth is another thing entirely.

“I think the squad now has more depth,” Best admits. “Apart from maybe at tighthead prop and out-half, which is much the same as it was four years ago.

“You’ve got to believe that everything you’ve worked on for four years will work but you’ve also got to make sure you maintain momentum.”

Ireland’s need to stay on the right track, or as close to it as possible, means they must triumph in Cardiff.