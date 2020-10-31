Ireland player ratings: Errors punished by classy France performance as Jacob Stockdale's late try proves little consolation

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 31: Jacob Stockdale of Ireland runs with the ball during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between France and Ireland at Stade de France on October 31, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Ireland's bid to win the Six Nations came up short in the Stade de France on Saturday evening in a 35-27 defeat.

But how did the individuals in the visiting camp fare?

Here are our match ratings:

Coach

Andy Farrell 5: It looked a tall order but his big game players didn’t really function. Ireland only played in fits and starts and there were too many errors.

Starting XV

Jacob Stockdale 4: Tricky conditions but this wasn’t great. Two fumbles and the second led to France’s penalty try. Very little worked for him but did get a consolation try.

Andrew Conway 4: Had a pretty quiet first half with little ball and that continued for him. Kick-chasing seemed to be his primary task which left his wing open for France’s third.

Robbie Henshaw 6: There was a good wrap-up on Dupont and was mostly employed with defensive work until his solo-run try when he somehow got round six defenders.

Bundee Aki 5: When on the ball he made typical headway but there wasn’t enough to give Ireland critical advantage. Defended well and at times looked Ireland’s most dangerous player.

Hugo Keenan 4: So close to an early score which might have led to a penalty try. From there, opportunities were pretty scarce and things were pretty quiet.

Johnny Sexton 5: You might wonder at some of the decision making and it just never really sparked for him. Didn’t look happy at being replaced with 12 minutes left.

Conor Murray 4: Had a crack at a long range penalty which went wide but, really, neither of Ireland’s experienced half-backs brought great control to this encounter.

Cian Healy 5: Marked his 100th cap with a try and then decorated the pitch after being ill. Off for an HIA but returned to see the game gradually slipping away.

Rob Herring 4: The lineouts were not anywhere near as effective as they ought to have been which was damaging, however this didn’t improve after the Ulsterman had departed.

Andrew Porter 5: Just after winning scrum penalty was skinned by Fickou but made one important hit on Dupont but later conceded the penalty that put France 15 ahead.

Tadhg Beirne 6: Very prominent as a carrier and did some of his usual good work at the breakdown as well but Ireland’s forward effort just wasn’t on the money in Paris.

James Ryan 6: He mucked up the kick-off but gathered himself from there and the lock combined some hard-yardage with his ball-carrying along with a large number of tackles.

Caelan Doris 4: Took one for the team over the penalty try and that was probably the most notable moment for the flanker in a difficult outing after shining against Italy.

Will Connors 4: It wasn’t the chop tackle-fest he experienced against Italy and the flanker’s second cap was a different story and an altogether less prominent affair.

CJ Stander 6: Tried to launch himself with plenty of carries but didn’t make much yardage though he was still winning turnovers even when the game had deserted the Irish.

Replacements

Peter O'Mahony (Connors 53) 5: Some good work

Chris Farrell (Aki 53) 4: Little of note

Dave Heffernan (Herring 57) 4: Lineout issues continued

Ed Byrne (Healy 61) 4: The scrum struggled

Ultan Dillane (Beirne 61) 4: Had little impact

Jamison Gibson-Park (Murray 65) 4: Again little impact

Finlay Bealham (Porter 68) 4: Didn’t really shine

Ross Byrne (Sexton 68) 4: Little to chase