Ireland player ratings: Johnny Sexton keeps bouncing back and showed he is still Ireland's cornerstone in win over Scotland

Jacob Stockdale 6: Plenty of strong carrying but there was one missed high kick and a bit of a re-run from Georgia for Scotland’s try. The jury remains out on playing 15.

Hugo Keenan 6: Looked sharp enough and could really have done with more to occupy him with the ball. One kick out on the full when he finally got space was ugly.

Robbie Henshaw 7: Not for the first time showed his aerial skills in helping create Earls’ first score and in doing well to take one Murray high kick as well.

Bundee Aki 5: His blocked down pass was the game’s turning point as Taylor was binned. Selected for his physicality it turned out not to be one of his most prominent outings.

Keith Earls 6: Two touchdowns and also became Ireland’s second leading try scorer with the first pure opportunism and the other from a rare well-worked Irish attack. Still they all count.

Jonathan Sexton 7: He keeps bouncing back, he keeps getting knocks and leaving making the lack of back-up a real concern. Some decent stuff, some not so, but still the cornerstone.

Conor Murray 6: Took on more once Sexton had departed and there was some effective kicking. Not for the first time though there seemed very little variety in his game.

Cian Healy 7: Seemed to be struggling in the opening half and the sight of him going backwards summed up Ireland’s game. But got his try and did a decent 65 minutes.

Rob Herring 6: Mostly to be seen in defence it wasn’t a good look when he was skinned on by Van der Merwe for the Scots’ try though not purely his error.

Andrew Porter 7: Nearly lasted the whole 80 and is one of few Irish forwards whose reputation seems to have grown during the Nations Cup. Enjoyed the game more when it was direct.

Iain Henderson 6: A trademark ball-rip was notable early on and he called the early lost lineout on himself. Perhaps rather worryingly for Ulster he left injured before the break.

James Ryan 6: More appetite this time which was maybe helped by not being skipper but though busy enough he would have wanted to be more prominent before having to depart.

CJ Stander 6: Better than against Georgia, the Munster player still looks somewhat short what we have come to expect from him even though he was the Irish top ball-carrier.

Peter O’Mahony 7: His obliteration of Graham was memorable and he provided the assist for Earls’ second. Very nearly scored himself as well in an influential outing.

Caelan Doris 7: Ireland’s most effective forward with his ball-carrying frequently putting his team-mates on the front-foot. He came back on for Ryan to see out the last six minutes too.

Subs: Quinn Roux for Henderson 38 mins, brought physicality 6; Josh van der Flier for O’Mahony 51-62mins and for Doris 65mins, Some notable carries. 7; Ross Byrne for Sexton 63mins, Saw Ireland home 5; Ronan Kelleher for Herring 65mins, Had some impact 6; Eric O’Sullivan for Healy 65mins, Looked eager on debut 6; John Ryan for Porter 74mins, Very little impact 5; Jamison Gibson-Park for Murray 78mins, No time to impress 4; Chris Farrell for Henshaw 78mins, Again no real involvement 4.

The coach - Andy Farrell 6: The Ireland coach just had to win this game and, as such, it was a case of job done even if the creativity in attack again wasn’t the most impressive.