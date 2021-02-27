Ireland player ratings: Tadhg Beirne man of the match as Johnny Sexton leads from the front during win over Italy

It's a win at last for Ireland's Six Nations campaign but how did the individual players fare?

Here are our player ratings:

Hugo Keenan 6: He ran a really nice line for his well-taken try for Ireland’s second score and then it was an armchair ride really from that point on.

Jordan Larmour 6: Ran well in the lead up to Connors’ first try and there was some nice foot-work. Couldn’t stop Meyer for Italy’s score and didn’t return due to a knock.

Garry Ringrose 7: Attacked space for the first try and a great offload set up Keenan for his touchdown. Italy had no answer to his slickness but will have wanted more chances.

Robbie Henshaw 7: His 50th cap produced another aggressive and accurate performance. Thirteen tackles told of a busier afternoon than most. Again would have liked more ball in hand.

James Lowe 7: A few typically strong runs and became more influential in the second half. Had a try ruled out for a forward pass. No real defensive issues or duties.

Johnny Sexton 8: A nice soft landing for his return and was fairly comfortable too throughout his 80 minutes. Created tries, kicked all six conversions and ended up in the centre.

Jamison Gibson-Park 7: Slick and sharp, his willingness to run and have a crack at hitting gaps brought much energy to the Irish effort and gave the Italian back-row a torrid time.

David Kilcoyne 7: Put in quite a shift and made 13 tackles which is serious overtime for a prop. His ruck smash on Braley didn’t look his wisest shot though and he departed thereafter.

Ronan Kelleher 6: Won an early jackal penalty and there was also a neat pass back for Connor’s score. However one wonky lineout was caught while another was missed. Limped off.

Tadhg Furlong 6: Back in the starting side again he was ever-willing but there was inaccuracy and probably over-eagerness which will be ironed out as he goes along.

Iain Henderson 6: Thought he had an early score and looked like he was cruelly treated on that one. Effective defensively but not really prominent in ball-carrying.

James Ryan 7: Did the full 80 minutes and topped the tackle count with 19 hits for his trademark work-rate. The Italians just didn’t have the physicality to match him.

Tadhg Beirne 8: Won a crucial Italian lineout on the Irish line early doors and had another high profile performance brimming with skill and great timing. Man of the match too.

Will Connors 8: Great tackle and turnover when growing into the game set out his stall and the flanker went on to bag a brace of tries. His appetite for work never flagged.

CJ Stander 7: Ireland’s back-row pretty much obliterated their opposite numbers. He claimed the bonus point try and thought he had another as well until the TMO intervened.

Coach 7: Andy Farrell, It was Italy so how could he fail? Six tries in what was hardly a challenging workout in Rome. Still, he’ll take the result and the attacking shape.

Replacements

Rob Herring (Kelleher 62) 6: Brought more lineout accuracy

Cian Healy (Kilcoyne 46) 5: He didn’t enjoy the knock-on.

Andrew Porter (Furlong 46) 6: Strong and not really challenged.

Ryan Baird (Henderson 63) 7: Hungry and ultra-physical debut.

Jack Conan (Stander 62) 6: Muscled his way into the contest.

Craig Casey (Gibson-Park 63) 7: Another debutant and very sharp.

Billy Burns (Henshaw 70) 5: Ten minutes and not much to do

Keith Earls (Larmour HT) 6: At least he came away with a score.