Ireland player ratings: Tadhg Beirne man of the match as Johnny Sexton leads from the front during win over Italy

Tadhg Beirne was named man of the match.

Captain Johnny Sexton was on fine form for Ireland.

Michael Sadlier

It's a win at last for Ireland's Six Nations campaign but how did the individual players fare?

Here are our player ratings:

Hugo Keenan 6: He ran a really nice line for his well-taken try for Ireland’s second score and then it was an armchair ride really from that point on.

Jordan Larmour 6: Ran well in the lead up to Connors’ first try and there was some nice foot-work. Couldn’t stop Meyer for Italy’s score and didn’t return due to a knock.

Garry Ringrose 7: Attacked space for the first try and a great offload set up Keenan for his touchdown. Italy had no answer to his slickness but will have wanted more chances.

Robbie Henshaw 7: His 50th cap produced another aggressive and accurate performance. Thirteen tackles told of a busier afternoon than most. Again would have liked more ball in hand.

James Lowe 7: A few typically strong runs and became more influential in the second half. Had a try ruled out for a forward pass. No real defensive issues or duties.

Johnny Sexton 8: A nice soft landing for his return and was fairly comfortable too throughout his 80 minutes. Created tries, kicked all six conversions and ended up in the centre.

Jamison Gibson-Park 7: Slick and sharp, his willingness to run and have a crack at hitting gaps brought much energy to the Irish effort and gave the Italian back-row a torrid time.

David Kilcoyne 7: Put in quite a shift and made 13 tackles which is serious overtime for a prop. His ruck smash on Braley didn’t look his wisest shot though and he departed thereafter.

Ronan Kelleher 6: Won an early jackal penalty and there was also a neat pass back for Connor’s score. However one wonky lineout was caught while another was missed. Limped off.

Tadhg Furlong 6: Back in the starting side again he was ever-willing but there was inaccuracy and probably over-eagerness which will be ironed out as he goes along.

Iain Henderson 6: Thought he had an early score and looked like he was cruelly treated on that one. Effective defensively but not really prominent in ball-carrying.

James Ryan 7: Did the full 80 minutes and topped the tackle count with 19 hits for his trademark work-rate. The Italians just didn’t have the physicality to match him.

Tadhg Beirne 8: Won a crucial Italian lineout on the Irish line early doors and had another high profile performance brimming with skill and great timing. Man of the match too.

Will Connors 8: Great tackle and turnover when growing into the game set out his stall and the flanker went on to bag a brace of tries. His appetite for work never flagged.

CJ Stander 7: Ireland’s back-row pretty much obliterated their opposite numbers. He claimed the bonus point try and thought he had another as well until the TMO intervened.

Coach 7: Andy Farrell, It was Italy so how could he fail? Six tries in what was hardly a challenging workout in Rome. Still, he’ll take the result and the attacking shape.

Replacements

Rob Herring (Kelleher 62) 6: Brought more lineout accuracy

Cian Healy (Kilcoyne 46) 5: He didn’t enjoy the knock-on.

Andrew Porter (Furlong 46) 6: Strong and not really challenged.

Ryan Baird (Henderson 63) 7: Hungry and ultra-physical debut.

Jack Conan (Stander 62) 6: Muscled his way into the contest.

Craig Casey (Gibson-Park 63) 7: Another debutant and very sharp.

Billy Burns (Henshaw 70) 5: Ten minutes and not much to do

Keith Earls (Larmour HT) 6: At least he came away with a score.