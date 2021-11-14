Ireland really deserved to beat New Zealand by 30 points, no matter what the scoreboard says

Ireland's James Lowe celebrates Ireland's penalty in the final seconds of the game with Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Beirne

Ireland out All-Blacked the All Blacks in the way that they played that game.

The men in green just kept their foot on the All Blacks’ throats basically throughout the whole match and just didn’t let them off the hook.

They basically refused to give New Zealand any breathing space and particularly so in the second half.

In fact, for me, it was really so one-sided. They actually hammered them though obviously the scoreboard didn’t reflect that the fact is that Ireland were better in every department.

If they had won by 30 points you wouldn’t have been surprised.

The intensity that they brought, the style of play they brought from minute one I think initially shell-shocked the All Blacks and then proved too much for them in terms of getting enough field position to score what they needed.

Andy Farrell’s side were just a joy to watch even though they left a lot of opportunities slip by in that opening half (which ended with New Zealand leading 10-5).

They were well worth their victory and are looking really good going forward to the Six Nations. I think it also has to be said that the result last weekend against Japan was huge for confidence leading into the All Blacks.

Watching Ireland putting kickable penalties to the corner made me think of how maybe in years gone by we probably showed too much respect to the All Blacks like if we got an easy enough penalty kick we always took it.

In other words build the score, but this Ireland just wore the All Blacks down and even though they went in at half-time trailing, they had really put New Zealand under massive pressure.

But I think the sheer effort in keeping Ireland out and having to make tackle after tackle meant that the All Blacks looked as if they were running out of gas in that 10 or 15 minute period after half-time.

It was also 15 points scored for Ireland in that 20 minutes after half-time which showed just how hard they could work and deliver when it really mattered.

True, the All Blacks closed right up but then in those final 10 minutes, the big moments came. Joey Carbery’s kick creeping over the crossbar after the superb James Lowe tackle and Peter O’Mahony turnover and then his easier kick sailing through from Tadhg Beirne’s turnover.

They won those moments and deservedly won the game.

Ireland were also getting the big decisions going their way like when the All Blacks got over only for a forward pass to be called but Ireland were getting those calls because, let’s face it, they had the momentum the whole way through and that momentum proved irresistible.

I suppose the question now is whether they are peaking too soon again for another World Cup or whether this squad are just really finding their groove in the way they want to play.

I think this will be the way they will play as everyone seems really comfortable with that which is a huge positive and clearly is a big takeaway from yesterday.

This has been building and you could see it during the summer series with a few off-loads and their attempts to play a more expansive game though they weren’t firing fully with it.

There were plenty of critics out there putting pressure on Andy Farrell and Mike Catt (attack coach) and I think over the last couple of weeks their plans have come to fruition and everyone is now on the same page.

You know just being there at the Aviva Stadium, I haven’t felt an atmosphere like that (from a full house) in a long, long time.

Hopefully we’re about to get more of the same.