Ireland Under-20s blow late ten-point lead as England rescue draw in World Championship opener

Ireland Under-20s 34 England Under-20s 34

Evan O’Connell of Ireland drives for the try line during the draw with England

Ireland Under-20s saw their 34-24 lead over England evaporate as they ended up opening their World Rugby Championship campaign with a high scoring 34-34 draw in Paarl, South Africa.

The three points earned at least give Ireland, one of the tournament favourites, something to work with, yet their failure to prevail will nevertheless be a difficult enough outcome for coach Richie Murphy’s Six Nations Grand Slam winners ahead of their second pool clash, which is with Australia on Thursday, a game which will also be played in the Western Cape town.

Ulster’s James McNabney got on the score-sheet in the opening half from close range and claimed one of Ireland’s six tries, the other touchdowns being scored by Sam Prendergast, George Hadden, Ruadhan Quinn, Henry McErlean and Hugh Cooney.

However, a late red card shown to Cooney and Diarmuid Mangan’s earlier sin-binning did damage to the Irish cause – Mangan’s 10 minutes resulting in two opposition tries, one of which was a penalty try – as England battled back to earn the draw.

Back-to-back Grand Slam winners Ireland had beaten England 36-24 the last time the sides crossed swords back in March at Cork’s Musgrave Park when the hosts clinched their second successive clean sweep in the Six Nations, but on this occasion, they just couldn’t put the game away.

Ireland led 15-10 at the halfway point but then ended up trailing by nine after an England comeback before rallying once more thanks to scores from McErlean and Cooney – the latter after some great work from John Devine – which seemed to have done enough having established a 10-point cushion on the scoreboard.

However, a Connor Slevin penalty for England was followed by Jacob Cusick’s second touchdown, with Slevin’s excellent touchline conversion locking the sides together.

With Cooney dismissed, Ireland’s defence held the line in what was an edgy close to the match as England, sensing their moment, threw everything into getting the result and trying to inflict a first defeat on their opponents since June 2022.