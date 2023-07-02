Ireland Under-20s steely in Australia win but lots of work still to do to emulate the Class of 2016

Only time will tell just how important Diarmuid Mangan’s clock-in-the-red try on Thursday proves to be.

Having allowed a late lead to slip away against England in last Saturday’s opener, a laboured start against Australia on a bog of a pitch in Paarl will have felt all too familiar for long-term watchers of Irish under-age sides.

Like their senior counterparts, World Cups have never been their forte.

The 2016 group’s run to the Final notwithstanding – a squad that contained the likes of Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Jimmy O’Brien – translating Six Nations form into the summer has been a struggle.

This time coming off back-to-back Grand Slams in the spring, and in the first staging of these Championships since before the Covid-19 pandemic, there had been hope that Richie Murphy’s young guns were primed to make a similar impact to that panel seven years ago who have since gone on to form such a considerable chunk of Andy Farrell’s No.1 side in the world.

But if an opening draw against an England team they’d beaten by 12 points in Cork just three months prior to clinch their latest Slam ramped up the pressure, the opening half against Australia left things on a knife edge.

Murphy’s men would respond, though, eventually sealing a 30-10 bonus-point victory – and having now found a different way to win, the question is how far can they go?

England’s comprehensive victory over Fiji later on Thursday leaves the outfits who could not be separated over 80 minutes last weekend knotted on eight points at the top of the standings.

Despite Mark Mapletoft’s side edging things on points difference, Ireland will go into the last round of fixtures – where they’ll face Fiji on Tuesday – in pole position to qualify for the Semi-Finals as at least a best runner-up.

While they could yet overhaul England, who face Australia in an overlapping contest, knowing that their destiny is in their own hands will be a comfort ahead of their fourth game in 11 days at the Paarl Gymnasium.

Simply making the top four would have been a modest target for a group that has already achieved such success, however the format of the competition was always going to prove to be something of a high-wire act.

But having now negotiated a clear path to the knock-outs, the camp will believe they have as good a chance as anyone in a tournament where northern hemisphere sides look the likeliest to provide a winner. England have already shown that they have improved since the spring while, with hosts South Africa no great shakes, France put down a marker with their dismantling of New Zealand on Tuesday.

If Ireland are to win a first world title over the next fortnight, it will be with their forwards leading the charge.

While Australia losing tighthead Massimo De Lutiis to injury in the 37th minute can be viewed as a turning point, as much as the superb play of Brian Gleeson in the loose, it was the Irish set-piece that saw them take control of a game they had led by just a point at half-time before snatching that all-important fourth try right at the death.

With Paddy McCarthy, switching from tighthead to loose for the occasion, and Gus McCarthy both dominant alongside the debuting Ronan Foxe, the Irish scrum was a real weapon having been coached by one-time Ulster assistant Aaron Dundon.

“The Australian scrum was highlighted to us as a super scrum, but we really back ourselves with a super scrum as well and we really went at them,” said Paddy, whose brother Joe is in the wider senior squad presently preparing for the World Cup. “It paid off.

“We’ve a great scrum coach and he sat us down and we did a lot of analysis. A lot of hard work. Well done to the props and second-rows putting all their weight behind us. Delighted with it.

“It really feels like an Irish winter here. These conditions probably suited us more than the Australians. But, certainly, there’s a lot of aspects of the game we need to fix up on.”

Do that, and there’s no reason to believe that this group can’t go one better than the lauded class of ‘16.