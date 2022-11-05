Ireland underline World Cup credentials with victory over South Africa

Ireland 19 South Africa 16

Ireland underlined their credentials as the number one ranked side in the world as they opened their Autumn with a thrilling 19-16 win over World champions South Africa.

A tenth home win on the spin, and their 15th from the last 17 regardless of venue, this was a result to build upon the momentum generated from the history-making series in New Zealand last summer.

While the hosts had to absorb plenty of haymakers from a bang on brand Springboks side in a first-half that finished six points apiece, and a furious late comeback undone by the lack of a recognised goalkicker, Ireland's victory was the product of two quick-fire tries in the second-half, the first from Player of the Match Josh van der Flier and a second from Mack Hansen only minutes later.

A game to whet the appetite ahead of next year's rematch at the World Cup, Ireland will now face Fiji and Australia knowing that the most significant result of their Autumn has already been secured.

The first points of the day came from the boot of Sexton, the Irish skipper knocking over a penalty with only two minutes on the clock.

Ireland, though, would make a mess of the restart and were pinged themselves at the resulting line-out.

While the initial maul was repelled, Ireland were penalised twice in the ensuing period of pressure, for offside and a tackle in the air. Opting for the more central of the two, Damian Willemse knotted the score with the three-pointer.

Ten minutes into the game and Ulster's Stuart McCloskey had his first big involvement, taking bad ball after his provincial team-mate Robert Baloucoune had been smashed by Jesse Kriel and driving forward through the tackles. The Aviva crowd roared in approval.

They were given more reason to cheer the Bangor native's eye-catching start when he teamed up with Caelan Doris to force a breakdown penalty that, after 15 minutes, finally got Ireland out from the shadow of their own posts.

Attacking off the line-out, the ball came to Mack Hansen on the left wing. Lifted by Cheslin Kolbe and driven to the ground, the play resulted in a yellow card for the returning Toulon man.

While there would have been an irony to the smallest of the Springboks' sizeable side seeing red, the diminutive star surely breathed a sigh of relief that his tackle was adjudged to be "not dynamic" and the Connacht wing landed on his back.

In a pulsating, physical encounter, a huge hit from Mapimpi stopped Ireland in their tracks and they were thankful of a miss from the tee that prevented the visitors scoring from the first passage of play down a man.

They were more thankful still for a big turnover from Dan Sheehan deep in their own '2' soon after.

As Kolbe returned, the score remained 3-3 with Ireland having done little more than defend through the ten minutes.

There was a sorrier sight for Ireland to digest though, McCloskey leaving the field after less than half an hour with his jersey turned into a makeshift sling after making a tackle on Eben Etzebeth.

Ireland thought they had the first try of the game soon after when Sheehan was first to his own charge-down but the TMO needed only the briefest of looks at the replay to spot the knock-on prior to grounding.

A no arms tackle by Frans Malherbe on James Ryan saw Ireland take the lead from a straight-forward penalty but the attrition of the game was starting to show, both Lood de Jager and Conor Murray following McCloskey off the pitch before the first-half was over.

With Gibson-Park having not played since the tour to New Zealand in the summer, centurion Murray was perhaps the man Ireland least wanted to see depart through early injury. Not that the sight of the half ending with Furlong hobbling, Ryan calling for attention or Kolbe trying the scores from the tee will have been particularly welcome either.

Indeed Furlong would not return after the break.

Five minutes after the restart, with the Aviva in its fullest voice since the visit of New Zealand last year, Ireland took their biggest shot so far. Eschewing the highly kickable penalty to take the lead, they went instead for the corner. While their maul was rumbling towards the try-line and touchline at a seemingly equal rate after Peter O'Mahony's line-out take, Josh van der Flier had the presence of mind to ground the ball while keeping his legs out of the mass of limbs hurtling out of play.

After a TMO check, Ireland had the first try of the game.

Having waited 47 minutes for it, the second would arrive only two minutes later.

With Hugo Keenan having done well on the restart, Doris just managed to keep the ball alive and Jamison Gibson Park glided through the gap in a fractured Springbok line. From there, it was a case of moving the ball through the hands for Hansen to go over in the corner, the final pass coming from Jimmy O'Brien who had come on for his debut in place of McCloskey.

While there are few sides harder to reel in than the 'Boks, Ireland are good front-runners themselves and in the context of the game, a ten-point lead felt huge.

Nobody in an Ireland jersey will have been thinking the job was close to complete though, certainly not when South African patience eventually paid off and Franco Mostert took advantage of a gap and burst across the try-line.

While Kolbe's conversion struck an upright, the game was fascinatingly poised entering its final ten minutes. That miss would loom all the larger when, eight minutes from time, both South African replacement props were caught offside and Sexton's kick made it a two-score game once again.

Not World Champions for nothing, a brilliant piece of play from Eben Etzebeth, after Baloucoune's tackle on Willie Le Roux looked to have quelled the threat, sent Kurt-Lee Arendse over in the corner. Again, Kolbe's attempt from the tee was wayward and how the visitors must have rued their goal-kicking struggles.

A breakdown penalty left them hoping for a miracle but, although Ireland had one more task to complete, a line-out taken in by Jack Conan, they would hold on for another memorable November win.

IRELAND: H Keenan, R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, M Hansen; J Sexton, C Murray; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Replacements: R Herring (For Sheehan, 63), C Healy (for, Porter, 66), F Bealham (for Furlong, 40), K Treadwell (for Beirne, 63), J Conan (for O'Mahony, 68), J Gibson-Park (for Murray, 35), J Carbery (for Sexton, 77), J O;Brien (for McCloskey, 26)

SOUTH AFRICA: C Kolbe; KL Arendse, J Kriel, D de Allende, M Mapimpi; D Willemse, J Hendrikse; S Kitshoff, M Marx, F Malherbe; E Etzebeth, L de Jager; S Kolisi, PS du Toit, J Wiese.

Replacements: B Mbonambi (for Marx, 55), O Nche (for Kitshoff, 56), V Koch (for Malherbe, 45), F Mostert (for de Jager, 34), D Fourie (for Wiese, 51), K Smith (for du Toit, 63), F de Klerk (for Hendrikse, 51), W le Roux (for Arendse, 52)

Referee: Nika Amashukeli

Player of the Match: J van der Flier