Ireland will never make excuses under my leadership, says Andy Farrell

Rarely has a bus loomed so large after a fixture. Ireland have lost only once to Scotland in the last 10 years and in the immediate aftermath of the game, Joe Schmidt complained that the team had been late getting there and that had bled into their performance.

The Scots felt it was a case of sour grapes, the coach denied he’d blamed the bus and, while we all moved on, it was noticeable that Andy Farrell dredged it all back up after his team had won in Cardiff on the opening weekend this season.

Handling adversity has been a key tenet of Ireland’s success in the last 18 months and Farrell has welcomed setbacks; something that puts him in direct contrast with his predecessor.

“The coach was going a little bit slow to the game,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘This would be great if we were 15 minutes late. That would really test us’.”

Today, he returns to Murrayfield as the head of a team chasing a Grand Slam and part of his project has been to ensure that they won’t be derailed by incidents like the one that set them off course in 2017.

“It’s probably through experience along the way,” he said. “I just think it’s a mentality that you have to have because otherwise everything is just an excuse and just because things are thrown at you and you’re a traditionalist and you’re superstitious in a way and ‘This is how it should be done’ and ‘This is always the way it’s been done’ so therefore that’s how we win.

“That’s wrong in my opinion. You’ve got to be better than that. Having a no-excuse mentality has to be good for the strength of character, growing the strength of character. That’s the way it has to be. Adversity is never going to stop.

“Going to Murrayfield, being late on the bus, still stuck behind the bagpipes, all sorts of things going on on the pitch.

“It’s all part of the occasion isn’t it? You’ve got to embrace all of that and relish it. It’s what top-level sport is all about.”

Pressed on that incident and the comparison with Schmidt’s reaction, Farrell instead recalled an example from his playing days.

“I was playing for Wigan for one game and we were stuck on the motorway, on the M62, going over the Pennines,” he said. “We had to get changed on the bus and we ran out 10 minutes before kick-off, had a warm-up on the bus, finished the warm-up on the field, didn’t even go into the changing rooms and won the game easily against a good Leeds side.

“It’s just mentality isn’t it? It’s whatever you think.”

Farrell has worked closely with performance coach Gary Keegan to improve the team’s mental preparation and he says the man who created Irish boxing’s High Performance Unit and was part of Jim Gavin’s backroom team for Dublin’s drive for five has had a big influence.

“He’s been great because Gary has worked in all sorts of sports,” he said. “He doesn’t need to know 100% rugby down to a tee like we do technically, and he stays away from that.

“Gary came in for a couple of days at the start and the flow of the week, you always build something up to get to a point, and we felt he was missing that.

“Since the Tour of New Zealand he has been in full-time and the continuity has been great. He’s fully on board with all the language etc and therefore the continuity is getting better and better.”