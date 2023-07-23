Irish amateurs reaching Majors a huge lift for golf here, says Colm Campbell

Colm Campbell has been impressed by his fellow Irish amateurs and will aim to reach The Open in Portrush in 2025

Colm Campbell knows what it’s like to play in professional events as an amateur having qualified for the Irish Open on a couple of occasions, but he believes what Matt McClean and Alex Maguire have done this season should be the gold standard for Irish players to follow.

Not that Irish amateur golf really needed much of a higher profile given the stream of professional golfers that come from our shores, but the amateur pair have given it another shot in the arm by appearing at three of this year’s four Majors.

Malone man McClean accounted for two of them, his win at last year’s US Mid-Amateur earning him starts at The Masters and US Open, with Laytown and Bettystown star Maguire competing at this week’s Open in England after coming through qualifying.

Although both players failed to make the cut in any of their Major appearances, simply being there is an achievement in itself and, ahead of this week’s South of Ireland at Lahinch, Campbell says that’s what the rest of the field will be aspiring to.

“It’s brilliant, especially Matt with what he achieved last year by winning the Mid-Am and getting to play Augusta, which is probably everybody’s dream — not just to play Augusta but to play in The Masters. I would have played a lot of golf with him over the years, so it was great to see,” said Warrenpoint man Campbell, who competed in the 2019 and 2022 Irish Opens courtesy of wins at the Irish Amateur Open in those years.

“The two lads have had very strong performances over the last year and they’re getting publicity for it for all the right reasons. Ireland is a small country, but we just have a knack for producing great golfers but also really great moments. Matt going over for the Mid-Am and not only winning but playing Hugh (Foley) in the Final.

“It’s brilliant for Irish golf. It shows the standard that Irish golf is at. This is the level you need to be at just to win Championships in Ireland.”

Outside of winning one of the top amateur events such as the Amateur Championship, US Amateur Open or US Mid-Amateur, the route into reaching a Major is by earning a place through final qualifying, something which Campbell has had experience of.

Back in 2019 he tried to earn a place in the field for The Open at Royal Portrush, progressing through the first stage of qualifying at Co Louth but coming up short at final qualifying at Fairmont St Andrews, and with the event returning in two years’ time, he’s eager to give it another go.

“It’s great to have that opportunity, it’s an even playing field for professionals and amateurs alike so you never know,” he said. “I might get the opportunity to do it again when it comes back around. It would be something else to play in a home Open, for sure.”

But for the time being he will look to chalk off another milestone on his CV by winning the South of Ireland Amateur Championship at Lahinch, which gets under way on Wednesday and will see the best Irish amateurs compete for the third provincial title of the season.

Having had a positive performance at the Hermitage Scratch Cup yesterday, which was won by Castle’s Robert Moran after weather reduced it from 36 holes to 27, Campbell is confident he is close to unlocking the secrets to a superb round, and he is particularly keen to do so this week.

“This is one of the best weeks of the year. You’re going to a class golf course and then when you get there, they make you feel welcome and they can’t do enough for you. It’s a great event and it’s good to see it back on the map again as one of the ones you look forward to,” added Campbell, who reached the Quarter-Finals last year.

“Outside of the Irish Ams, this would be one of the next ones I’d be looking forward to winning. I have good memories down at the South and some good results.

“I feel my game is in decent shape. If I can get some putts rolling in early doors and get my eye in, then I’ll stand myself a good chance of being there at the end of the week. This is one I’d really like to put on the CV and I’ve tried hard for the last few years.”