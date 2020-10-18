Irish FA chiefs vow to reject Ní Chuilín pleas to ban spectators from Irish League grounds ahead of showdown meeting

The Irish FA are set for showdown talks with Sport Minister Carál Ní Chuilín over whether fans can attend Irish League games

Bullish Irish FA chiefs will not bow to a plea from Sport Minister Carál Ní Chuilín to ban supporters from Danske Bank Premiership games.

Confusion reigned on Friday's opening night of Premiership action after new health protection regulations came into force in Northern Ireland and Ní Chuilín, Minister for Communities, sent out a directive instructing all elite sport to be played without fans for the next four weeks.

First Minister Arlene Foster immediately intervened to insist the new regulations "do not ban spectators in the grounds of elite sports" and then the Irish FA issued a statement yesterday morning clarifying that football fans would be allowed into top-flight matches this weekend.

Sinn Fein MLA Ní Chuilín, though, is refusing to concede defeat on her 'behind closed doors' stance and has told Sunday Life Sport she will be holding showdown talks with the Irish FA, and relevant elite sporting bodies, tomorrow.

However, an IFA insider is adamant the Association - who are still hoping to secure financial support from Ní Chuilín - will remain resolute, insisting: "We'll not be backing down.

"The law states we can have fans in our grounds and we will be standing up for our clubs."

Irish Premiership clubs have worked tirelessly over the last couple of weeks and months to ensure their grounds meet all the Covid-19 stipulations required to host elite sport with spectators present.

Northern Ireland’s communities minister Caral Ni Chuilin (Rebecca Black/PA)

At yesterday's games, there was reduced capacity throughout all the stadiums as clubs employed social distancing regulations.

But Minister Ní Chuilín believes the information she has been provided with by the public health and science experts underline her view that elite sport should not continue with supporters.

When contacted by Sunday Life yesterday, Minister Ní Chuilín said: "I appreciate all the efforts that governing bodies and clubs have made over recent times to provide safe environments for the return of spectators.

"However, in light of the increase in Covid incidences and the most recent health advice from our leading public health and science experts, I believe that it is unwise for large gatherings to take place at this time. I wrote to the main sporting codes to advise them that, in my view, they should no longer continue to permit a limited number of spectators to attend games.

"Sporting events with hundreds of spectators present will result in the mixing of households, unnecessary travel and potentially increase the risk of the virus spreading not just amongst those attending but also into the local communities who live close to sporting venues. That, in my opinion, is not sending out the right message to society given the gravity of our situation.

"My officials have and will continue to work with the governing bodies to assess the financial impact of having to play games behind closed doors.

"I will be meeting with the sporting codes on Monday to discuss all these matters further."

Clubs had been given the green light by Northern Ireland football's governing body after they released a statement yesterday morning.

It read: "The Irish Football Association notes both the new Health Protection Regulations which were made at 10.30pm on Friday 16 October which came into effect immediately, and that spectators will still be admitted at elite sporting events which are allowed under the regulations.

"This will include the NIFL Danske Bank Premiership matches, where the 2020/2021 season has this weekend begun. Ground capacities for these games will be determined by the local safety authority."

In their bid to qualify for next summer's Euro Finals, Northern Ireland have reached the Play-Off decider against Slovakia, which is scheduled to take place at Windsor Park on November 12.

The game falls just short of the four-week deadline for restrictions being lifted but, after yesterday's developments, the Irish FA are confident of having fans in attendance.

IFA CEO Patrick Nelson stated: "We have proven, last week when we had 600 impeccably behaved supporters at our Nations League game against Austria, and at the Irish Cup Final in July, that games with fans can take place safely at the National Stadium at Windsor Park and we know our clubs in the NIFL have been engaging with fans to do likewise."