Irish FA concerned as Ian Baraclough's unsigned new Northern Ireland deal taken to the LMA

Ian Baraclough has yet to pen his new Northern Ireland deal

Ian Baraclough’s offer of a new deal from the Irish FA remains unsigned and his advisors have engaged the League Managers’ Association (LMA) to guide the Northern Ireland manager.

The move has raised eyebrows within the top echelons of the Association as Baraclough was expected to sign the contract extension last month after being invited to stay on in October.

Bara’s agent is former Northern Ireland defender Colin Murdock, who also employs Jonny Evans’ father Jackie in his Manchester office.

Murdock, a qualified solicitor, is known to be a stickler for detail and this saw him and Linfield negotiate for months over the summer before his client David Healy put pen to paper on his contract extension.

Sunday Life Sport understands the two parties were inching towards agreement at the start of this week, with Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson leading talks on behalf of the Windsor Park body.

But the news that the matter is now with the LMA has caused concern in the corridors of power.

“It is a concern because we understood there were no issues with Ian’s contract,” said one Windsor Park source. “Why the LMA are involved I don’t know, but it isn’t good.

“Both parties have agreed the tenure of the new deal — two years — and with it now being with the LMA, you would have to think finance is an issue.”