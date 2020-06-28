Irish FA forced to pay £2million compensation claim to former schools international

The IFA have shelled out £2m after being hit with a compensation claim by a former player (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Irish FA have paid out around £2 million in compensation to a former English schoolboy international - after being hit by a multi-million pound claim.

Josh Murray, who was a top prospect with Manchester City, suffered a shocking broken leg in November 2013 while playing for England against Northern Ireland in the Under-16 Victory Shield.

After failing to fulfil his potential, teenager Murray took legal action and the Irish FA informed Sunday Life Sport last night that they paid out a seven figure compensation sum in an out of court settlement.

An Irish FA spokesman stated: "The Irish FA can confirm this matter has been concluded."

Murray's broken leg required multiple operations and the teenager developed complications which left him unable to fulfil his potential as a player, prompting the legal action against several parties in Northern Ireland.

Action was taken against the Northern Ireland Schoolboys Football Association, the Irish FA, the player involved in the tackle - Joe Crowe of Glentoran - and his parent club at the time, St Oliver Plunkett.

All parties were facing a compensation claim of an eye-watering £36million, which would have bankrupted both the Irish FA and the Schoolboys' Association.

The NISFA had neither the funds nor indemnity insurance to cover the claim, so the responsibility fell to the Irish FA and Sunday Life Sport understands the huge amount - which was in and around £2million - was agreed earlier this year and paid out in recent weeks.

This is another financial blow to the Irish FA as last year Sunday Life Sport exclusively revealed Northern Ireland's governing body missed out on £1million of Sport NI funding due to "an administrative error". Later, £350,000 was allegedly stolen in a massive and embarrassing case of fraud that is currently with the courts.

However, there was some good news for the IFA this week when FIFA announced they are donating £1.2million to each of its member associations as a Covid-19 fund to help with the current crisis.

Some £400,000 must go towards funding women's football, but the IFA are being coy about the other £800,000, stating: "We are aware of the financial support from FIFA which has been reported in the media, but (we are) yet to receive confirmation or any additional detail in relation to it at this stage."