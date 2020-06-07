Irish FA hit with FIFA fine of their own in aftermath of Kilrea and TW Braga sagas

The Irish FA are currently in talks with FIFA over their fine.

The Irish FA have been fined 10,000 Swiss francs by FIFA - hot on the heels of Sunday Life Sport last weekend revealing that Kilrea United and TW Braga had been hit with the same punishment by world football's governing body.

Following our story, there has been huge support from the sporting world and general public for Coleraine and District League outfit Kilrea and Lisburn League Youth team TW Braga.

Taking a serious view on the registration of young players and international clearance, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee last month ordered Kilrea to pay almost £8,500 for fielding an unregistered player - English teenager Pierce Hill-Worrall - in the latter part of the 2018/2019 campaign and told TW Braga to do the same after investigating the registration of their former forward, Hassan Ayari, who is now with Sheffield United.

On the FIFA fine for the IFA, believed to be in relation to the TW Braga case, an Irish FA spokesperson said: "It is a confidential matter."

But an IFA source stated: "We have received a fine and are now in dialogue with FIFA to find out why we have been hit financially."

During the week, volunteer-run Kilrea set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to save the club and raised a staggering £13,740 thanks to the generosity of people in the town and across the country.

They plan to pay FIFA this week and will donate £1,000 to TW Braga, who have also set up a GoFundMe page in their fight for survival.

Kilrea intend to use the rest of the money to help the local community.

Chairman Davy Shiels said: "We are indebted to all the people who have helped us and we thank everyone for their support. It means so much to everyone at the club that we can continue."

TW Braga Academy Director Tim Wareing said: "The Kilrea gesture is unbelievably generous. The FIFA fine put me at my lowest point, but this week has been heart-warming, with support from family, friends and people in football like Larne owner Kenny Bruce, ex-Cliftonville and Coleraine player Gerry Flynn, Ards FC and others who have donated. I truly thank them for that."